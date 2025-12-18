The European Union will adopt a law on refugee reception centers in third countries

The European Union has approved a new law that expands the list of "safe third countries" and tightens asylum rules, allowing migrant applications to be processed outside the EU and simplifying deportations. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Representatives of the 27 EU countries and the European Parliament have approved a new law that expands the European concept of so-called "safe third countries" and further restricts the ability of migrants to obtain asylum in the European Union.

According to Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Rasmus Stoklund, the new rule will allow EU states "to conclude agreements with safe third countries to process asylum applications outside Europe."

After the adoption of this law, the procedure for rejecting asylum applications from people from safe non-EU countries will be simplified. A direct link between the applicant and their country of origin will no longer be mandatory, which will allow the creation of so-called "return centers" in third countries. - writes DW.

An example is Italy's plan to create centers for asylum seekers in Albania. The Netherlands is considering opening a similar center in Uganda, and Germany is exploring the possibility of participating in this project.

Individuals seeking protection in the EU may be deported even to countries they have never been to before, and applicants whose asylum has been denied will not be able to automatically remain in the EU while appeals are being heard. - the post says.

In addition, for the first time, a common list of safe countries of origin is planned to be formed. It will immediately include Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, India, Kosovo, Bangladesh, and Colombia.

It is noted that accelerated procedures should be applied to asylum seekers from these countries - for example, directly at borders or in transit zones.

Candidate countries for EU membership will also be considered safe if they are not at war or facing serious human rights threats.

It was previously reported that the EU agreed to tighten migration rules, which provides for accelerated deportations and reduced social benefits for rejected asylum applicants. An annual Solidarity Fund for 2026 of 420 million euros is also being created to support member states experiencing the greatest migration pressure.

