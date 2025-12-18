The European Union will adopt a law on refugee reception centers in third countries

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 720 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1838 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3926 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12093 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12411 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12810 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14945 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12368 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18795 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10853 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5006 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11037 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19412 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18021 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20616 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12113 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18802 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20761 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25575 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51878 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57587 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39601 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37969 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44275 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49234 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

The European Union will adopt a law on refugee reception centers in third countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3804 views

The European Union has agreed on a new law that allows migrant applications to be processed outside the EU and simplifies deportations. This expands the list of "safe third countries" and limits the possibilities of obtaining asylum in the European Union.

The European Union will adopt a law on refugee reception centers in third countries

The European Union has approved a new law that expands the list of "safe third countries" and tightens asylum rules, allowing migrant applications to be processed outside the EU and simplifying deportations. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Representatives of the 27 EU countries and the European Parliament have approved a new law that expands the European concept of so-called "safe third countries" and further restricts the ability of migrants to obtain asylum in the European Union.

According to Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Rasmus Stoklund, the new rule will allow EU states "to conclude agreements with safe third countries to process asylum applications outside Europe."

After the adoption of this law, the procedure for rejecting asylum applications from people from safe non-EU countries will be simplified. A direct link between the applicant and their country of origin will no longer be mandatory, which will allow the creation of so-called "return centers" in third countries.

- writes DW.

An example is Italy's plan to create centers for asylum seekers in Albania. The Netherlands is considering opening a similar center in Uganda, and Germany is exploring the possibility of participating in this project.

Individuals seeking protection in the EU may be deported even to countries they have never been to before, and applicants whose asylum has been denied will not be able to automatically remain in the EU while appeals are being heard.

- the post says.

In addition, for the first time, a common list of safe countries of origin is planned to be formed. It will immediately include Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, India, Kosovo, Bangladesh, and Colombia.

It is noted that accelerated procedures should be applied to asylum seekers from these countries - for example, directly at borders or in transit zones.

Candidate countries for EU membership will also be considered safe if they are not at war or facing serious human rights threats.

Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons07.12.25, 05:08 • 16434 views

Recall

It was previously reported that the EU agreed to tighten migration rules, which provides for accelerated deportations and reduced social benefits for rejected asylum applicants. An annual Solidarity Fund for 2026 of 420 million euros is also being created to support member states experiencing the greatest migration pressure.

Poland prepares to revoke special status for Ukrainians: what will change from March 202616.12.25, 19:20 • 10344 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Uganda
Colombia
Albania
Morocco
Tunisia
India
European Union
Bangladesh
Egypt
Kosovo