Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons

The mass exodus of Ukrainians abroad may be caused by the intensification of shelling of civilian targets and the opening of opportunities for men aged 18-22 to leave the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the macroeconomic and monetary review of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The NBU, citing UN and Eurostat data, reports that from October 3 to November 14, 2025, almost as many people left Ukraine as in the previous 9 months.

According to the UN, the number of migrants outside Ukraine was 5.9 million people as of November 14, 2025. Since the previous update (October 3), the increase was 128 thousand people, which is comparable to the increase in January-September (166 thousand). - the review says.

It is noted that this could be related, in particular, to the intensification of shelling of civilian infrastructure, as well as permission for men aged 18-22 to leave the country.

In 2025, 122 thousand Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes due to the war. In total, about 10 million Ukrainians became refugees or internally displaced persons.

