Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 23634 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 30903 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 41057 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 39927 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 47648 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 50970 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 37677 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 74664 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41810 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38221 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
96%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Moldova requested emergency electricity assistance from Romania after Russia's attack on UkraineDecember 6, 06:23 PM • 4410 views
Europe is your closest ally, not a problem: Tusk addresses the US after the publication of the security strategyVideoDecember 6, 06:46 PM • 3866 views
Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and block the advance of the occupiers in the city center - "East" groupDecember 6, 07:01 PM • 2940 views
Activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of LondonDecember 6, 07:58 PM • 3370 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in UkraineDecember 6, 09:24 PM • 10311 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 29507 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 40873 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 55108 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 74661 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 64602 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Viktor Orbán
Elon Musk
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 31630 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 40374 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 42038 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 56015 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 54531 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

From October 3 to November 14, 2025, almost as many people left Ukraine as in the previous 9 months. This is due to the intensification of shelling of civilian targets and the opening of opportunities for men aged 18-22 to leave the country.

Ukrainians are massively leaving the country: the NBU named two reasons

The mass exodus of Ukrainians abroad may be caused by the intensification of shelling of civilian targets and the opening of opportunities for men aged 18-22 to leave the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the macroeconomic and monetary review of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

The NBU, citing UN and Eurostat data, reports that from October 3 to November 14, 2025, almost as many people left Ukraine as in the previous 9 months.

According to the UN, the number of migrants outside Ukraine was 5.9 million people as of November 14, 2025. Since the previous update (October 3), the increase was 128 thousand people, which is comparable to the increase in January-September (166 thousand).

- the review says.

It is noted that this could be related, in particular, to the intensification of shelling of civilian infrastructure, as well as permission for men aged 18-22 to leave the country.

Recall

In 2025, 122 thousand Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes due to the war. In total, about 10 million Ukrainians became refugees or internally displaced persons.

UN warns of dire situation for displaced Ukrainians as winter approaches11.11.25, 08:34 • 5076 views

Vita Zelenetska

Our people abroad
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine