UN warns of dire situation for displaced Ukrainians as winter approaches

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned of a lack of resources and the plight of displaced Ukrainians as winter approaches, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.

Details

The UN on Tuesday warned of a lack of resources, partly due to a sharp cut in funding from the United States, to protect millions of refugees and displaced persons this winter. The organization appealed for donations to raise at least $35 million.

UNHCR draws particular attention to the plight of Ukrainians, Syrians and Afghans. In these three countries, "families will have to endure frosts without what many of us take for granted: a decent roof over their heads, good insulation, heating, blankets, warm clothes and medicines," said Dominique Hyde, head of UNHCR's external relations department.

"Humanitarian budgets are on the verge of collapse, and the winter aid we provide will be much less this year," Hyde warned.

UNHCR considers aid from private donors to be critical for "repairing bomb-damaged homes, insulating housing, providing warmth and blankets to children and the elderly, and funding the purchase of medicines and hot meals," UNHCR explained.

In Ukraine, temperatures can drop to -20°C, as the population prepares to endure its fourth winter amid a full-scale war since the Russian invasion in 2022. "Humanitarian needs continue to grow, escalating attacks lead to civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure, exacerbating gas, electricity and water shortages," UNHCR emphasized.

Addition

During Donald Trump's presidency, the United States, traditionally the world's largest donor, as the publication writes, sharply cut its foreign aid. Previously, Washington funded more than 40% of UNHCR's budget, and other major donor countries have reduced their contributions, which significantly burdens the agency.