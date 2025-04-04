Sébastien Lecornu

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11266 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19679 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59241 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204488 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117666 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383337 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305131 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212890 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243773 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254873 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123876 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204494 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 383342 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250476 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305133 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11525 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67580 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53565 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122312 views
A "Coalition of the Willing" is being gathered at NATO headquarters on April 10, "Ramstein" - April 11

The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.

War • April 2, 11:50 AM • 20703 views

Umerov discussed Ukraine's defense needs with his French counterpart in Paris

Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.

War • March 26, 04:36 PM • 54754 views

About 15 countries are "interested" in participating in the case of providing security guarantees to Ukraine - French Minister

About 15 countries are interested in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. Defense ministers discussed options for a new security architecture for Ukraine without the participation of the United States.

War • March 13, 08:56 AM • 16402 views

Britain and France are seeking to strengthen Ukraine's position in negotiations - Bloomberg

Britain and France are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraine's security. It envisages the deployment of troops and the creation of a coalition of states to protect against Russian aggression.

Politics • March 13, 05:27 AM • 17161 views

Trump is not pressuring Ukraine regarding the "demilitarization" that Russia wants - Reuters

According to Reuters, demilitarization is among the few demands of Russia that Trump has not pressured Ukraine on. Europe supports this state of affairs.

War • March 12, 09:03 AM • 23824 views

In Paris a meeting was held to discuss support for Ukraine: France made the first statements

A defense forum opened in Paris with the participation of 30 army chiefs to discuss support for Ukraine. France opposes the demilitarization of the Ukrainian army and emphasizes the need for planning a potential ceasefire.

War • March 11, 11:17 AM • 126203 views

France will allocate 195 million euros to Ukraine from the interest on frozen Russian assets

France will provide military assistance to Ukraine amounting to 195 million euros from the interest on frozen Russian assets. The funds will be used for artillery shells, AASM bombs, AMX-10RC light tanks, and VAB armored personnel carriers.

War • March 9, 12:25 AM • 23232 views

Britain will continue to share intelligence with Ukraine despite US decision - Guardian

The United Kingdom will not stop providing intelligence data to Ukraine after the suspension of exchanges by the US. The data will include satellite intelligence and analysis for the possibility of strikes.

War • March 7, 07:28 AM • 23012 views

France is ready to replace the United States in providing intelligence to Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the readiness to provide Ukraine with intelligence data. This statement came after the United States suspended the exchange of intelligence data with Kyiv.

War • March 6, 07:59 AM • 20182 views

The Russian Su-35 was "hunting" a French drone over the Mediterranean - French Minister of Defense

The French Reaper drone became the target of aggressive maneuvers by the Russian Su-35 fighter in international airspace. The French Minister of Defense reported three dangerous flybys of the fighter near the drone.

War • March 5, 01:56 AM • 20724 views

France accused Russia of provocation in airspace

A French Reaper drone experienced three dangerous encounters with a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in international airspace. The French Minister of Defense described Russia's actions as deliberate and unprofessional.

News of the World • March 4, 07:44 PM • 19878 views