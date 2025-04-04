The defense ministers of Britain and France will meet at NATO headquarters on April 10. Britain and Germany are convening Ramstein there on April 11.
Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.
About 15 countries are interested in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. Defense ministers discussed options for a new security architecture for Ukraine without the participation of the United States.
Britain and France are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraine's security. It envisages the deployment of troops and the creation of a coalition of states to protect against Russian aggression.
According to Reuters, demilitarization is among the few demands of Russia that Trump has not pressured Ukraine on. Europe supports this state of affairs.
A defense forum opened in Paris with the participation of 30 army chiefs to discuss support for Ukraine. France opposes the demilitarization of the Ukrainian army and emphasizes the need for planning a potential ceasefire.
France will provide military assistance to Ukraine amounting to 195 million euros from the interest on frozen Russian assets. The funds will be used for artillery shells, AASM bombs, AMX-10RC light tanks, and VAB armored personnel carriers.
The United Kingdom will not stop providing intelligence data to Ukraine after the suspension of exchanges by the US. The data will include satellite intelligence and analysis for the possibility of strikes.
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the readiness to provide Ukraine with intelligence data. This statement came after the United States suspended the exchange of intelligence data with Kyiv.
The French Reaper drone became the target of aggressive maneuvers by the Russian Su-35 fighter in international airspace. The French Minister of Defense reported three dangerous flybys of the fighter near the drone.
