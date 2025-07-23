$41.770.05
Shmyhal discussed with partners a military aid package and a €200 million grant for the Ukrainian defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with French Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecornu joint drone production in Ukraine and grant support for the Ukrainian defense industry up to €200 million. Ukraine also expects a new aid package from Sweden after a conversation with Minister of Defense Pål Jonson.

Shmyhal discussed with partners a military aid package and a €200 million grant for the Ukrainian defense industry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu the joint production of drones in Ukraine, as well as grant support of 200 million euros for the Ukrainian defense industry. Also, following a conversation with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, Ukraine expects a aid package from the country. Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

"With French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, we discussed the implementation of agreements between the presidents of our states. We are particularly interested in the production of drones, ammunition, and weapons for sky defense. We agreed to open drone production in Ukraine. We also talked about grant support for the Ukrainian defense industry. We expect a new grant of up to 200 million euros," Shmyhal said.

He also held a phone conversation with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, during which they discussed the situation at the front and the key and operational needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Sweden is already preparing a new powerful aid package. No less important is the long-term strengthening of the defense industry, so we outlined promising areas for the development of joint productions," Shmyhal added.

Recall

As part of the development of the Ukrainian interceptor drone market, four manufacturers have already received contracts, and negotiations are underway with major state banks regarding lending to manufacturers under state guarantees.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
Sébastien Lecornu
Armed Forces of Ukraine
France
Sweden
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
