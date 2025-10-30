Macron's approval rating in France hits historic low

Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen to 11%, reaching an all-time low. This is evidenced by a Verian poll for Le Figaro magazine, reported by UNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has fallen to 11%, the lowest level since he took office. A similar record low was recorded in November 2016, when François Hollande was President of France.

According to Verian's calculations, Macron and Hollande now share the crown of France's least popular president since the early 1970s, when the polling company and its predecessors began conducting this monthly survey.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's approval rating rose by 5 points to 26% (+5 points compared to his appointment date in September). Lecornu enjoys the support of people aged 65 and over (+7 points) and pensioners (+9 points).

