Macron's approval rating in France hits historic low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

Emmanuel Macron's popularity in France has fallen to 11%, the lowest level since he took office. This figure matches François Hollande's anti-record in 2016.

Macron's approval rating in France hits historic low

Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen to 11%, reaching an all-time low. This is evidenced by a Verian poll for Le Figaro magazine, reported by UNN.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron's approval rating has fallen to 11%, the lowest level since he took office. A similar record low was recorded in November 2016, when François Hollande was President of France.

According to Verian's calculations, Macron and Hollande now share the crown of France's least popular president since the early 1970s, when the polling company and its predecessors began conducting this monthly survey.

Macron's wife Brigitte mistakenly appeared on tax portal under male name: investigation launched26.10.25, 05:16 • 14676 views

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's approval rating rose by 5 points to 26% (+5 points compared to his appointment date in September). Lecornu enjoys the support of people aged 65 and over (+7 points) and pensioners (+9 points).

Recall

In October, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised to suspend the landmark pension reform until the 2027 elections. The decision was made under pressure from the Socialists, who threatened a vote of no confidence in the government.

"Macron dreams of himself as Napoleon or Charles XII": Russia claims France is preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers for Ukraine28.10.25, 15:56 • 4860 views

