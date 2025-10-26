Macron's wife Brigitte mistakenly appeared on tax portal under male name: investigation launched

France's First Lady Brigitte Macron mistakenly appeared on the country's official tax portal under the male name Jean-Michel. This is reported by UNN with reference to a documentary film by the TV channel BFMTV,

Details

In the announcement for the film, the head of the administration of the French president's wife, Tristan Bomme, noted that the incident was noticed in September 2024 during a routine audit of Brigitte Macron's reports.

Like many French people, Madame Macron logged into her personal account on the tax website. She logs into the system and sees that it does not say Brigitte Macron, but Jean-Michel Macron. - said Bomme.

He added that it was not a software glitch, but a deliberate intervention. After the data substitution was discovered, Brigitte Macron filed an official complaint, and the authorities launched an investigation. During the check, two suspects were identified who could have been involved in the cyberattack and the change of information in the database.

Recall

In September, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte sued American far-right influencer Candace Owens, who claimed that the French first lady was a man at birth. The couple promises "scientific" evidence to refute the slander.