Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Ukrainian border guards detained about 1,400 people on the border with Belarus in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

In 2025, Ukrainian border guards detained about 1,400 people who tried to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the border with Belarus. DPSU spokesman Andriy Demchenko noted that the Belarusian direction remains active, despite a larger flow of violations on the border with EU countries.

Ukrainian border guards detained about 1,400 people on the border with Belarus in 2025

In 2025, Ukrainian border guards detained about 1,400 people who tried to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the border with Belarus. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the fact that the main flow of violations falls on the border with EU countries, the Belarusian direction remains active, and border units continue to record and stop attempts of illegal border crossing.

Most attempts to cross the border still remain on the border with the countries of the European Union, but in the direction of the border with Belarus, there are also attempts of illegal border crossing, and we detain these violators, and in 2025, about 1,400 such violators were detained who tried to illegally cross the border in this direction.

- said Andriy Demchenko.

Recall

State Border Guard Service spokesman Demchenko stated that 45,000 people are those who were detained while attempting to illegally cross the border. He emphasized that the State Border Guard Service does not control the return of citizens from abroad.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine