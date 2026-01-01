Ukrainian border guards detained about 1,400 people on the border with Belarus in 2025

In 2025, Ukrainian border guards detained about 1,400 people who tried to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the border with Belarus. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that the main flow of violations falls on the border with EU countries, the Belarusian direction remains active, and border units continue to record and stop attempts of illegal border crossing.

Most attempts to cross the border still remain on the border with the countries of the European Union, but in the direction of the border with Belarus, there are also attempts of illegal border crossing, and we detain these violators, and in 2025, about 1,400 such violators were detained who tried to illegally cross the border in this direction. - said Andriy Demchenko.

State Border Guard Service spokesman Demchenko stated that 45,000 people are those who were detained while attempting to illegally cross the border. He emphasized that the State Border Guard Service does not control the return of citizens from abroad.