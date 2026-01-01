$42.350.03
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Albert Einstein
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Volyn Oblast
Europe
Lutsk
Trump was informed after a CIA assessment that Ukraine did not attack Putin's residence, contrary to Kremlin claims - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

The CIA assessed that Ukraine did not attack Putin's residence during a recent drone attack, refuting the Russian leader's claims. CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed Trump on the assessment.

Trump was informed after a CIA assessment that Ukraine did not attack Putin's residence, contrary to Kremlin claims - CNN

The CIA, according to US officials, assessed that Ukraine did not attack the residence used by Kremlin head Vladimir Putin during a recent drone attack in the north of his country, refuting a claim made by the Russian leader to US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday. CIA Director John Ratcliffe "briefed Trump on that assessment on Wednesday," officials said, according to CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Russia publicly made accusations that Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the residence on Monday, and Trump told reporters that Putin told him about it by phone. He admitted that it was "possible" that the accusation was false and that no such attack occurred, then added: "But President Putin told me this morning that it did."

Sources said Ratcliffe later informed Trump that the CIA did not believe the words were true

- the publication says.

And on Wednesday, the publication writes, "Trump appeared to take a more skeptical stance," posting a link to a New York Post editorial on Truth Social with the headline: "Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace."

Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace31.12.25, 21:52 • 13152 views

"... here's the catch: the drone strike probably never happened. (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky vehemently denied it. (Kremlin spokesman Dmitry) Peskov said the Russians could not provide any evidence and urged the press to 'take the Kremlin's word for it.' No, we won't," the Post editorial board wrote.

Putin's claim of an attack — and the subsequent US assessment that it was false, first reported by the Wall Street Journal — came amid intense negotiations led by Trump and his envoys to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

CIA and US National Security Agency deny Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence01.01.26, 03:43 • 3544 views

Putin made the claim a day after Trump met with Zelensky in Mar-a-Lago and expressed optimism about progress toward peace in the war.

"Not a ceasefire": Trump responded whether Russia would agree to a ceasefire for a referendum29.12.25, 08:30 • 5212 views

Some European officials said the claim was an attempt by Putin to derail peace efforts while avoiding Trump's accusations, the publication writes. Others also questioned Russia's statement. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that it was "a deliberate distraction."

"No one should take the aggressor's unsubstantiated claims at face value": Kallas called Russia's latest accusations against Ukraine a distraction31.12.25, 14:19 • 3036 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense, the publication writes, "stated on Wednesday that 91 drones were launched from northern Ukraine allegedly against Putin's residence near Valdai in the Novgorod region of northwestern Russia." "More than half were intercepted several hundred kilometers away, the ministry said, without specifying where it learned that they were aimed at Valdai," the publication indicates. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the rest were intercepted over Novgorod between 3:00 and 8:30 a.m. local time on Monday. The Russian Ministry of Defense published a map allegedly showing the path of the drones and their crash sites.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Truth Social
John Ratcliffe
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine