Representatives of the US National Security Agency and the CIA stated that Ukraine did not attack Russian dictator Vladimir Putin or one of his residences during a supposed drone operation, refuting Moscow's claims that Kyiv tried to kill the Russian leader. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed American high-ranking officials, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that this conclusion is supported by the assessment of the US Central Intelligence Agency, which also found no signs of preparation for an attack on Putin.

Ukraine tried to strike a military target that Kyiv had previously attacked. It is located in the same region as Putin's country residence, but not near it. - the publication quotes an unnamed American official.

Recall

On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would reconsider its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing attacks on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he does not like it.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of a drone attack on the Russian leader's residence.

