Central Intelligence Agency

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6322 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51369 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190865 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110665 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 369901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297175 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243188 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254596 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160677 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

02:15 PM • 110219 views

02:15 PM • 111879 views
April 4, 06:14 AM • 244701 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244701 views

01:48 PM • 33152 views

01:48 PM • 33152 views

After Trump's executive order, FBI releases hidden files on JFK assassination

The FBI has uncovered about 14,000 pages of classified documents about the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. This was in response to Donald Trump's decree to declassify all case files.

News of the World • February 11, 09:24 AM • 30675 views

Senate confirms Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent became the new U. S. Treasury Secretary with 68 votes in favor in the Senate. His economic plan envisages a reduction in the budget deficit, GDP growth, and an increase in oil production.

News of the World • January 28, 05:45 AM • 29319 views

The CIA has changed its position on the origin of COVID-19: what's learned

The CIA has concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak at the Wuhan laboratory. The agency reached this conclusion with a low degree of confidence, echoing the position of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy.

COVID-19 • January 26, 12:19 PM • 70517 views

CIA changes position on COVID-19 origin: new data on Wuhan labs

The CIA has presented an updated analysis that supports the theory of the laboratory origin of COVID-19. The agency based its conclusions on new data on the working conditions of laboratories in Wuhan before the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 • January 26, 03:22 AM • 98649 views

Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA Director

John Ratcliffe became the new CIA director after a vote in the US Senate with a result of 74 in favor and 25 against. Democrats expressed concerns about his political impartiality.

News of the World • January 23, 11:20 PM • 30402 views

Trump announces the new Cabinet of Ministers of his administration

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has presented a list of 23 candidates for key positions in his future administration. The nominees include Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health.

News of the World • January 20, 11:25 PM • 36079 views

US Congress demands intelligence report on the consequences of withdrawing support for Ukraine

U. S. lawmakers have instructed the heads of intelligence agencies to submit a report on the consequences of a possible cessation of assistance to Ukraine. The report is to assess the impact on the course of the war and threats from potential US adversaries.

Politics • December 12, 04:15 AM • 107404 views

Intelligence sharing at the EU level is unrealistic - Czech Prime Minister

A joint intelligence service at the EU level is unrealistic, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

News of the World • November 5, 03:04 PM • 17107 views

New arrests in Venezuela on suspicion of destabilization: the number of detainees has reached almost 20

Venezuelan authorities arrested 19 people, including 7 Americans, on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the country. The Minister of the Interior accuses the CIA, DEA and CNI of Spain of coordinating the plot without providing evidence.

News of the World • October 18, 08:33 AM • 13292 views

CIA launches a campaign to recruit informants in China, Iran and the DPRK

The CIA has launched a new campaign to recruit informants in China, Iran, and North Korea through social media. The agency seeks to contact disgruntled citizens of these countries to obtain intelligence.

News of the World • October 3, 05:55 AM • 13853 views

Gaza ceasefire talks to continue today, death toll in enclave exceeds 40,000

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza will continue in Doha. The death toll in the enclave has exceeded 40,000 over the 10 months of conflict, and Israel continues military operations.

News of the World • August 16, 06:56 AM • 18661 views

“A feat of diplomacy": Biden officially confirms US-Russian prisoner exchange

US President Joe Biden announced the exchange of 24 prisoners between the US and Russia, including Americans and Russians. The exchange took place with the participation of Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey.

News of the World • August 1, 03:56 PM • 22844 views

CNN: the war in Ukraine is an opportunity for US intelligence to recruit Russians

The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine has provided US intelligence agencies with a rare opportunity to recruit angry Kremlin spies who are waging war, openly appealing to disgruntled Russians to grant them access to information that is useful to the United States.

War • June 2, 11:11 PM • 23671 views

Israel resumes hostage talks with Hamas: CIA and Qatari prime minister join meeting in Europe

Israel, the CIA and Qatar should resume negotiations in Europe for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

News of the World • May 24, 07:17 AM • 25726 views

CIA chief travels to Israel - Reuters

CIA chief William Burns visits Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials amid efforts to bring about a cease-fire in Gaza and a possible hostage exchange.

Politics • May 7, 11:20 PM • 31710 views

Hamas and Israel arrive in Cairo for ceasefire talks

Delegations from Hamas and Israel arrived in Cairo for talks on a ceasefire and a potential prisoner exchange mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

War • May 7, 07:33 PM • 28163 views

Israel, Hamas may reach ceasefire agreement - CNN

Israel and Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages after lengthy negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

News of the World • May 5, 08:01 AM • 24786 views

Reuters: CIA director arrives in Egypt for meetings on Gaza conflict

CIA Director William Burns arrives in Cairo, Egypt, to participate in meetings to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza conflict.

War • May 3, 11:59 PM • 25346 views

Not before the end of June: Media reports when Germany will be able to hand over Patriot to Ukraine

The new Patriot air defense system from Germany is expected to arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June, which may coincide with the delivery of F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has long been requesting.

War • May 3, 05:10 PM • 38100 views

Putin probably did not give a direct order to kill Navalny - media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not give a direct order to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to U. S. intelligence agencies, although Putin's guilt cannot be ruled out given his campaign against Navalny.

News of the World • April 27, 01:40 PM • 23798 views

Speaker Johnson agrees to help Ukraine after intelligence findings - The New York Times

Speaker Johnson agreed to support aid to Ukraine after reviewing intelligence reports and testimonies of Russian atrocities, convinced that Putin could continue his invasion of Europe if left unchecked.

War • April 21, 11:40 PM • 29490 views

CIA Director Warns of Risk of Ukraine's Defeat by the End of the Year

The CIA director warns that there is a real risk of Ukraine's defeat by Russia by the end of 2024 if Congress does not pass a military aid bill.

War • April 19, 08:15 AM • 60169 views

Could produce rocket fuel: Russia reports drone attack on plant in Rostov region

Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on the Kamenskiy chemical plant in the Rostov region, as a result of which the debris from one of the downed drones damaged the plant and injured an employee.

War • April 18, 08:25 AM • 15555 views

Australia is ready to recognize Palestinian state - Foreign Minister

Australia is ready to recognize a Palestinian state as part of efforts to achieve peace in the region. Foreign Minister Penny Wong has proposed a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in separate countries, as the only hope to break the cycle of violence.

News of the World • April 10, 07:40 AM • 26933 views

CIA Director Presents Plan to Release Some Israeli Hostages and Return Palestinians to Northern Gaza Strip

The United States will offer Israel the release of 900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 Israeli hostages to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

News of the World • April 9, 09:50 AM • 22425 views

Biden calls on Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel

Biden called on Egyptian and Qatari leaders to put pressure on Hamas to reach an agreement with Israel on a hostage exchange and a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

War • April 5, 08:53 PM • 33225 views

Congress begins collecting signatures for a petition to consider aid to Ukraine bypassing the Speaker

Democrats in the U. S. House of Representatives want to bypass Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and force a vote on a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Politics • March 12, 06:08 PM • 40215 views

CIA Director: Ukraine risks losing more territory without new US aid

Without additional military assistance from the United States, Ukraine will face new challenges on the battlefield and will gradually lose more and more territory to Russia, according to senior U. S. intelligence officials.

War • March 12, 01:57 PM • 25960 views

China supports Russia economically and increases trade with it - US intelligence agencies

China is providing economic and security assistance to Russia amid its war in Ukraine, supporting the aggressor country's industrial base, and threatening to influence the 2024 US elections. There are also expectations of potential aggression against Taiwan by China.

War • March 12, 07:43 AM • 61883 views

Budanov was one of the Ukrainian special forces officers trained by the CIA - The New York Times

The New York Times reported that Kyrylo Budanov, the current head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, was one of Ukraine's CIA-trained special forces and participated in daring operations behind enemy lines in Crimea.

War • February 26, 03:45 AM • 40739 views