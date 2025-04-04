The FBI has uncovered about 14,000 pages of classified documents about the 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. This was in response to Donald Trump's decree to declassify all case files.
Scott Bessent became the new U. S. Treasury Secretary with 68 votes in favor in the Senate. His economic plan envisages a reduction in the budget deficit, GDP growth, and an increase in oil production.
The CIA has concluded that COVID-19 most likely originated from a leak at the Wuhan laboratory. The agency reached this conclusion with a low degree of confidence, echoing the position of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy.
The CIA has presented an updated analysis that supports the theory of the laboratory origin of COVID-19. The agency based its conclusions on new data on the working conditions of laboratories in Wuhan before the start of the pandemic.
John Ratcliffe became the new CIA director after a vote in the US Senate with a result of 74 in favor and 25 against. Democrats expressed concerns about his political impartiality.
The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has presented a list of 23 candidates for key positions in his future administration. The nominees include Marco Rubio for Secretary of State and Robert Kennedy Jr. for Secretary of Health.
U. S. lawmakers have instructed the heads of intelligence agencies to submit a report on the consequences of a possible cessation of assistance to Ukraine. The report is to assess the impact on the course of the war and threats from potential US adversaries.
A joint intelligence service at the EU level is unrealistic, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.
Venezuelan authorities arrested 19 people, including 7 Americans, on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the country. The Minister of the Interior accuses the CIA, DEA and CNI of Spain of coordinating the plot without providing evidence.
The CIA has launched a new campaign to recruit informants in China, Iran, and North Korea through social media. The agency seeks to contact disgruntled citizens of these countries to obtain intelligence.
Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza will continue in Doha. The death toll in the enclave has exceeded 40,000 over the 10 months of conflict, and Israel continues military operations.
US President Joe Biden announced the exchange of 24 prisoners between the US and Russia, including Americans and Russians. The exchange took place with the participation of Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey.
The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine has provided US intelligence agencies with a rare opportunity to recruit angry Kremlin spies who are waging war, openly appealing to disgruntled Russians to grant them access to information that is useful to the United States.
Israel, the CIA and Qatar should resume negotiations in Europe for the release of hostages held by Hamas.
CIA chief William Burns visits Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials amid efforts to bring about a cease-fire in Gaza and a possible hostage exchange.
Delegations from Hamas and Israel arrived in Cairo for talks on a ceasefire and a potential prisoner exchange mediated by Egypt and Qatar.
Israel and Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages after lengthy negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.
CIA Director William Burns arrives in Cairo, Egypt, to participate in meetings to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza conflict.
The new Patriot air defense system from Germany is expected to arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June, which may coincide with the delivery of F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has long been requesting.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not give a direct order to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to U. S. intelligence agencies, although Putin's guilt cannot be ruled out given his campaign against Navalny.
Speaker Johnson agreed to support aid to Ukraine after reviewing intelligence reports and testimonies of Russian atrocities, convinced that Putin could continue his invasion of Europe if left unchecked.
The CIA director warns that there is a real risk of Ukraine's defeat by Russia by the end of 2024 if Congress does not pass a military aid bill.
Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on the Kamenskiy chemical plant in the Rostov region, as a result of which the debris from one of the downed drones damaged the plant and injured an employee.
Australia is ready to recognize a Palestinian state as part of efforts to achieve peace in the region. Foreign Minister Penny Wong has proposed a two-state solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in separate countries, as the only hope to break the cycle of violence.
The United States will offer Israel the release of 900 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 Israeli hostages to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Biden called on Egyptian and Qatari leaders to put pressure on Hamas to reach an agreement with Israel on a hostage exchange and a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.
Democrats in the U. S. House of Representatives want to bypass Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and force a vote on a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Without additional military assistance from the United States, Ukraine will face new challenges on the battlefield and will gradually lose more and more territory to Russia, according to senior U. S. intelligence officials.
China is providing economic and security assistance to Russia amid its war in Ukraine, supporting the aggressor country's industrial base, and threatening to influence the 2024 US elections. There are also expectations of potential aggression against Taiwan by China.
The New York Times reported that Kyrylo Budanov, the current head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, was one of Ukraine's CIA-trained special forces and participated in daring operations behind enemy lines in Crimea.