Trump declassified 230,000 pages of documents on Martin Luther King's assassination

The administration of US President Donald Trump has published a huge batch of previously classified documents regarding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This happened against the backdrop of Americans demanding access to the files of the scandalous businessman and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is releasing 230,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968.

The publication was made in accordance with an executive order by Donald Trump, issued earlier this year, which mandated the release of files on former President John F. Kennedy, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King.

The files in the release were never digitized "and have been gathering dust for decades in agencies across the federal government," the ODNI press release states.

Their declassification and publication come amid a growing number of disgruntled MAGA supporters who are keen to see additional files on deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

If you tell your supporters about crimes related to treason, election interference, blackmail, and evil cabals of rich and powerful elites, then you must destroy every enemy of the people. If not, then the supporters will turn over, and there will be no turning back. Pieces of red meat no longer satisfy them. They want to eat the whole steak dinner and will not accept anything else - wrote the fiery Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on X.

The administration has in recent days tried to downplay the frustration over the missing Epstein files. And the timing of the Martin Luther King files' publication immediately raised suspicions online.

This is nothing but a distraction from the lack of disclosure of the Epstein files! - wrote commentator Ed Krassenstein on X.

How do we get the Martin Luther King files before Epstein! - similarly wrote expert Luke Rudkowski.

Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein article

Despite protests regarding additional Epstein files, several Trump administration officials have touted the release of new documents as an act of transparency. The files were reportedly under judicial seal since 1977.

The recently released files contain documents about the FBI's investigation into Martin Luther King's assassination, internal FBI memos about the progress of the investigation, and pages detailing prisoner testimonies about the conspiracy.

The American people have waited almost sixty years to see the full extent of the federal government's investigation into the assassination of Dr. King. Under President Trump's leadership, we will ensure that no stone is left unturned in our mission to provide full transparency regarding this key and tragic event in our nation's history. I express my deepest gratitude to the King family for their support - stated Gabbard.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said these efforts ensure "maximum transparency for the American people."

King family's reaction

Dr. Alveda King, Martin Luther King's niece, celebrated the release.

I am grateful to President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Gabbard for fulfilling their promise of transparency by releasing these documents about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. - her statement reads.

However, Martin Luther King's two living children, Martin III and Bernice, seemed less enthusiastic in a statement released on Monday.

As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death was a profound personal grief – a devastating loss for his wife, children, and granddaughter he never met – an absence our family has endured for over 57 years. We ask those involved in the release of these files to do so with compassion, restraint, and respect for our family's ongoing grief - they wrote.

The Martin Luther King family also reiterated that James Earl Ray, the man convicted of King's murder, was not solely responsible for the conspiracy. Instead, the family claims that, in their opinion, Ray was a scapegoat.

Addition

US President Donald Trump instructed the Attorney General to seek the declassification of Epstein's grand jury testimony. This decision was made under pressure from supporters who insist on transparency in the financier's case.