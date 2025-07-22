Trump declassified 230,000 pages of documents on Martin Luther King's assassination

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 4378 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 12100 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail?
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 12412 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 28931 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 107776 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 61737 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 92566 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 45480 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 50721 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57505 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
72%
744mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 15020 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 15676 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 11448 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikes01:47 AM • 8750 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition02:11 AM • 12956 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 4454 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 7142 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 9282 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 77943 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 107827 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Odesa
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 118673 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 213328 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 229558 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 226440 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 226311 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Trump declassified 230,000 pages of documents on Martin Luther King's assassination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The Trump administration released a massive batch of previously classified documents regarding the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. This occurred amid American demands for access to Jeffrey Epstein's files, raising suspicions online.

Trump declassified 230,000 pages of documents on Martin Luther King's assassination

The administration of US President Donald Trump has published a huge batch of previously classified documents regarding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This happened against the backdrop of Americans demanding access to the files of the scandalous businessman and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, writes UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is releasing 230,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968.

The publication was made in accordance with an executive order by Donald Trump, issued earlier this year, which mandated the release of files on former President John F. Kennedy, former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King.

The files in the release were never digitized "and have been gathering dust for decades in agencies across the federal government," the ODNI press release states.

Their declassification and publication come amid a growing number of disgruntled MAGA supporters who are keen to see additional files on deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

If you tell your supporters about crimes related to treason, election interference, blackmail, and evil cabals of rich and powerful elites, then you must destroy every enemy of the people. If not, then the supporters will turn over, and there will be no turning back. Pieces of red meat no longer satisfy them. They want to eat the whole steak dinner and will not accept anything else

- wrote the fiery Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on X.

The administration has in recent days tried to downplay the frustration over the missing Epstein files. And the timing of the Martin Luther King files' publication immediately raised suspicions online.

This is nothing but a distraction from the lack of disclosure of the Epstein files!

 - wrote commentator Ed Krassenstein on X.

How do we get the Martin Luther King files before Epstein!

- similarly wrote expert Luke Rudkowski.

Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein article7/19/25, 2:48 AM • 4708 views

Despite protests regarding additional Epstein files, several Trump administration officials have touted the release of new documents as an act of transparency. The files were reportedly under judicial seal since 1977.

The recently released files contain documents about the FBI's investigation into Martin Luther King's assassination, internal FBI memos about the progress of the investigation, and pages detailing prisoner testimonies about the conspiracy.

The American people have waited almost sixty years to see the full extent of the federal government's investigation into the assassination of Dr. King. Under President Trump's leadership, we will ensure that no stone is left unturned in our mission to provide full transparency regarding this key and tragic event in our nation's history. I express my deepest gratitude to the King family for their support

 - stated Gabbard.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said these efforts ensure "maximum transparency for the American people."

King family's reaction

Dr. Alveda King, Martin Luther King's niece, celebrated the release.

I am grateful to President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Gabbard for fulfilling their promise of transparency by releasing these documents about the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

- her statement reads.

However, Martin Luther King's two living children, Martin III and Bernice, seemed less enthusiastic in a statement released on Monday.

As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death was a profound personal grief – a devastating loss for his wife, children, and granddaughter he never met – an absence our family has endured for over 57 years. We ask those involved in the release of these files to do so with compassion, restraint, and respect for our family's ongoing grief

- they wrote.

The Martin Luther King family also reiterated that James Earl Ray, the man convicted of King's murder, was not solely responsible for the conspiracy. Instead, the family claims that, in their opinion, Ray was a scapegoat.

Addition

US President Donald Trump instructed the Attorney General to seek the declassification of Epstein's grand jury testimony. This decision was made under pressure from supporters who insist on transparency in the financier's case.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Tulsi Gabbard
Robert F. Kennedy
John Ratcliffe
John F. Kennedy
Central Intelligence Agency
Federal Bureau of Investigation
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9