Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein article

US President Donald Trump has sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two journalists from the Wall Street Journal. The head of the White House accuses them of defamation over a publication claiming that he allegedly sent a letter with an obscene drawing to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's page on the Truth Social platform, CNN, and The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump's corresponding lawsuit was filed in the federal court of the Southern District of Florida in Miami on Friday, July 18.

BREAKING NEWS: We have just filed a powerful lawsuit against everyone involved in the publication of a false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS "article" in the vain "journal" called The Wall Street Journal - Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

"This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, me, but also to continue to defend the interests of ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive actions of the fake news media," the US President added.

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump accused The Wall Street Journal of falsifying a story about greeting Jeffrey Epstein 20 years ago and threatened to sue. The WSJ claims that Trump sent Epstein a letter for his 50th birthday in 2003, which contained a drawing of a naked woman.

