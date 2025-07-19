$41.870.05
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein article

Kyiv • UNN

 134 views

Donald Trump has sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two Wall Street Journal journalists. The reason was a publication claiming that Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein a letter with an obscene drawing.

US President Donald Trump has sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two journalists from the Wall Street Journal. The head of the White House accuses them of defamation over a publication claiming that he allegedly sent a letter with an obscene drawing to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender. This is reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's page on the Truth Social platform, CNN, and The Guardian.

Details

It is noted that Donald Trump's corresponding lawsuit was filed in the federal court of the Southern District of Florida in Miami on Friday, July 18.

BREAKING NEWS: We have just filed a powerful lawsuit against everyone involved in the publication of a false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS "article" in the vain "journal" called The Wall Street Journal

- Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

"This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, me, but also to continue to defend the interests of ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive actions of the fake news media," the US President added.

Recall

Earlier, Donald Trump accused The Wall Street Journal of falsifying a story about greeting Jeffrey Epstein 20 years ago and threatened to sue. The WSJ claims that Trump sent Epstein a letter for his 50th birthday in 2003, which contained a drawing of a naked woman.

Trump demands grand jury testimony of Epstein be released18.07.25, 05:54 • 6128 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
The Guardian
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Florida
Tesla
