Trump demands grand jury testimony of Epstein be released

US President Donald Trump has instructed the Attorney General to seek the declassification of Epstein's grand jury testimony. He made this decision under pressure from his supporters, who insist on greater transparency in the case of the late scandalous financier. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, The Guardian, and the White House Head's post on Truth Social.

Details

It is noted that a few minutes after announcing his intention to sue the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch for reporting that among the unreleased Department of Justice materials from Jeffrey Epstein there is an obscene letter from Donald Trump to the late sex offender, the president stated that he had asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release another set of documents related to the Epstein investigation.

Given the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to provide all necessary Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval. - Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

"Although grand jury testimony is a different set of documents and may include information about Epstein's victims, Trump suggested that this would put an end to disputes about his administration's failure to keep its promise to release all files," The Guardian post says.

This scam being perpetrated by the Democrats must stop right now! - stated the US President.

Two minutes after Trump's post, the Attorney General responded to it in an X comment: "President Trump, we are ready to submit the grand jury transcripts to the court for disclosure tomorrow."

Recall

Donald Trump accused The Wall Street Journal of fabricating a story about greeting Jeffrey Epstein 20 years ago and threatened to sue. The WSJ claims that Trump sent Epstein a letter for his 50th birthday in 2003, which contained a drawing of a naked woman.