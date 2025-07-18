Trump demands grand jury testimony of Epstein be released

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM • 106654 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 104232 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 90318 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 113152 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 108350 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 102316 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 454172 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 171188 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 168467 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 119356 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.4m/s
80%
746mm
Popular news
It's not a matter of hours, but days and weeks: Merz explained when Ukraine will be able to receive Patriot systemsJuly 17, 07:29 PM • 9328 views
Slovakia will support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow - FicoJuly 17, 07:53 PM • 12471 views
Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has diedJuly 17, 09:17 PM • 31423 views
Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" plan11:40 PM • 16107 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured person02:58 AM • 14930 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 106654 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 122175 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 134989 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 318194 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 454172 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 35968 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 48590 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 165610 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 229014 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 243676 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
The Hill

Trump demands grand jury testimony of Epstein be released

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2864 views

US President Donald Trump has instructed the Attorney General to seek the declassification of Epstein's grand jury testimony. This decision was made under pressure from supporters who insist on transparency in the financier's case.

Trump demands grand jury testimony of Epstein be released

US President Donald Trump has instructed the Attorney General to seek the declassification of Epstein's grand jury testimony. He made this decision under pressure from his supporters, who insist on greater transparency in the case of the late scandalous financier. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg, The Guardian, and the White House Head's post on Truth Social.

Details

It is noted that a few minutes after announcing his intention to sue the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch for reporting that among the unreleased Department of Justice materials from Jeffrey Epstein there is an obscene letter from Donald Trump to the late sex offender, the president stated that he had asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release another set of documents related to the Epstein investigation.

Given the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to provide all necessary Grand Jury testimony, subject to court approval.

- Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

"Although grand jury testimony is a different set of documents and may include information about Epstein's victims, Trump suggested that this would put an end to disputes about his administration's failure to keep its promise to release all files," The Guardian post says.

This scam being perpetrated by the Democrats must stop right now!

- stated the US President.

Two minutes after Trump's post, the Attorney General responded to it in an X comment: "President Trump, we are ready to submit the grand jury transcripts to the court for disclosure tomorrow."

Recall

Donald Trump accused The Wall Street Journal of fabricating a story about greeting Jeffrey Epstein 20 years ago and threatened to sue. The WSJ claims that Trump sent Epstein a letter for his 50th birthday in 2003, which contained a drawing of a naked woman.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Truth Social
Pam Bondi
The Guardian
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9