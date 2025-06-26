CIA: Iran's nuclear program suffered serious damage from US strikes

Iran's nuclear program has suffered serious damage as a result of recent targeted US strikes on Iranian infrastructure. This was stated by US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the CIA has a collection of reliable intelligence data indicating significant damage to the Iranian nuclear program.

This includes new intelligence, obtained from a historically reliable and accurate source/method, that several key Iranian nuclear facilities have been destroyed and will have to be rebuilt for several years. The CIA continues to collect additional information from reliable sources to ensure that decision-makers and supervisory authorities are fully informed - said Ratcliffe.

He added that the CIA will inform the public about the development of the situation, if possible, "given the national importance of this issue and the desire to ensure transparency."

Let us remind you

On the eve of CNN, citing US intelligence data, which was told by three unnamed individuals, reported that US military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend did not destroy the main components of Tehran's nuclear program and probably only set it back by a few months.

President Donald Trump insists that Iran's nuclear facilities have been set back "decades" by US strikes.

In turn, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said that Iran's nuclear program is almost impossible to restore after US strikes, and it will take years to do so.

