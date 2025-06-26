Undermining Trump's authority: White House to limit intelligence sharing with Congress after strikes on Iran - Media

A scandal has erupted in the United States over media reports that American strikes failed to destroy Iran's nuclear program. US intelligence believes that such rumors are aimed at undermining the authority of President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Details

According to US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, "Propaganda media used their usual tactics: selectively publishing parts of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (deliberately omitting the fact that the assessment was written with a 'low level of confidence').

This is being done to try to undermine the decisive leadership of President Trump and the brave servicemen who flawlessly carried out a truly historic mission to ensure the safety of the American people," - wrote Gabbard on social network X. - wrote Gabbard on social network X.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing an unnamed White House official, reported that the Trump administration plans to restrict the sharing of classified information with Congress. This comes after media reports that US strikes on Iran did not completely destroy its nuclear program.

We are declaring war on those who leak information - the media quotes its interlocutor.

It is noted that the White House plans to limit the publication of data in CAPNET - a system that the administration uses to share classified information with Congress.

Context

On the eve of CNN, citing US intelligence data, which was told by three unnamed individuals, reported that US military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend did not destroy the main components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back a few months.

President Donald Trump insists that Iran's nuclear facilities have been set back "decades" by US strikes.

In turn, US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said that Iran's nuclear program is almost impossible to restore after US strikes, and it will take years to do so.