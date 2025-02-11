The Federal Bureau of Investigation has uncovered about 14,000 pages of classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy. This was in response to US President Donald Trump's decree to declassify all evidence of the case.

This was reported by the Daily Mail, UNN wrote.

Details [1

At the end of January, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the release of the remaining classified records of the 1963 shooting, one of his first actions after returning to the White House. The declassification of the documents led to the disclosure of nearly 2,400 new files.

On Friday, the White House was notified that the FBI had uncovered about 14,000 pages of documents as the agency began examining classified files in response to an order.

This is huge. It shows that the FBI is taking this seriously. The FBI is finally coming forward: Let's respond to the president's order - instead of keeping it secret - Jefferson Morley, an expert on the JFK assassination, told Axios.

Trump bans sex reassignment surgery for children by executive order

While experts say this discovery could usher in a new era of transparency about the shooting, Trump insiders are concerned that this development is a stalling tactic.

The sensational documents were presented to the Trump administration after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence unveiled its plan to release the records.

Surveillance of Lee Harvey Oswald, a dossier on a Cuban assassin, and the president's plan to destroy the CIA are just some of the sensational revelations that may be contained in the secret files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Trump orders suspension of the law prohibiting bribery of foreign officials