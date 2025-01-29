Trump bans sex reassignment surgery for children by executive order

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree banning sex reassignment surgery for people under the age of 19. This is stated on the website of the White House, reports UNN.

The Order clearly defines the term “child” or “children” as a person or persons under the age of 19.

“The order restricts the provision of sex reassignment care or services to healthcare facilities that receive federal funding. The ban applies, in particular, to puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical interventions,” the statement said.

Trump also called on the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to take all necessary steps to stop the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.

Trump's executive order states that the United States will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called transition of a child from one sex to another.

From now on, the US will strictly enforce laws that prohibit or limit these destructive, life-changing procedures.

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to realize the terrible tragedy that they will never be able to conceive their own children or raise their children through breastfeeding,” the order states.

The order also provides for the exclusion of transgender-related coverage for young people from federal health insurance policies, including Department of Defense benefits, federal employee health benefits, and Postal Service health benefits.

Previously

Donald Trump has signed an executive order recognizing only male and female genders in federal documents. The order bans the use of the term “gender” and the “X” in government forms.