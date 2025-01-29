Trump bans sex reassignment surgery for children by executive order

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78716 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96747 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107418 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110374 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130675 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103616 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134753 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53303 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118706 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59103 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113324 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29949 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78716 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130675 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134753 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166622 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156404 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24022 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27454 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113334 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118714 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140043 views
Trump bans sex reassignment surgery for children by executive order

Trump bans sex reassignment surgery for children by executive order

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23525 views

The US President has banned federally funded healthcare facilities from providing gender reassignment services to people under 19. The decree prohibits hormone therapy and surgery and excludes insurance coverage for such procedures.

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree banning sex reassignment surgery for people under the age of 19. This is stated on the website of the White House, reports UNN

The Order clearly defines the term “child” or “children” as a person or persons under the age of 19.

“The order restricts the provision of sex reassignment care or services to healthcare facilities that receive federal funding. The ban applies, in particular, to puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical interventions,” the statement said.

Trump also called on the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to take all necessary steps to stop the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.

Trump's executive order states that the United States will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called transition of a child from one sex to another.

From now on, the US will strictly enforce laws that prohibit or limit these destructive, life-changing procedures.

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to realize the terrible tragedy that they will never be able to conceive their own children or raise their children through breastfeeding,” the order states.

The order also provides for the exclusion of transgender-related coverage for young people from federal health insurance policies, including Department of Defense benefits, federal employee health benefits, and Postal Service health benefits.

Donald Trump has signed an executive order recognizing only male and female genders in federal documents. The order bans the use of the term “gender” and the “X” in government forms.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

