Night strikes on Kharkiv: already 12 injured, including children
On the night of June 12, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones, 11 hits were recorded. Residential areas, educational institutions were damaged, there are wounded, including children.
The number of wounded as a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv on the night of Thursday, June 12, has increased to 12. This was reported by Oleh Synegubov, head of the regional military administration, UNN informs.
According to him, among the victims are a 2-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, as well as 16-year-old and 17-year-old girls.
Synegubov also specified that 3 districts of Kharkiv were hit by enemy strikes:
- Shevchenkivskyi district. Hit the ground on the territory of the educational institution. The shelling caused a fire of grass and garbage. Glazing of a multi-story residential building was damaged. A "Geran-2" type UAV also hit the ground. Glazing of 3 apartment buildings was damaged. As a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy drone, grass burned on an area of 100 sq.m.
- Slobodyan district. As a result of the shelling, a shop caught fire on an area of 200 sq.m. The shop building was damaged.
- Saltivskyi district. As a result of a UAV hitting near a residential high-rise building, civilian cars caught fire. The facade of a multi-story building was also damaged. A UAV hit the roof of the technical floor of a 9-story residential building. A fire broke out. An unexploded UAV was found on the roof of the warehouse.
In turn, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, specified that from 01:37 to 03:08 the enemy attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones. 11 hits were recorded and one more "Shahed" that did not explode.
Residential areas, educational institutions, kindergartens, and infrastructure were hit. Dozens of cars were damaged, windows were broken in schools and houses. At least 12 people were injured, including 4 children
According to him, fires broke out on the territories of residential buildings and educational institutions.
"In some cases, fragments fell directly near playgrounds. One of the strikes damaged the elevator shaft of a multi-story building, another destroyed part of a non-residential building and a public transport stop," the mayor of Kharkiv noted.
