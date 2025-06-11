The occupiers struck Kharkiv with a "lightning", a private house was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy drone "lightning" hit a private house, damaging it and the fence. There has been no information about casualties so far.
In Kharkiv, a hit by an enemy "molniya" drone was recorded, a private house and a fence were damaged. This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.
A hit by an enemy "molniya" drone has been recorded. Preliminary - in the Saltivskyi district. The consequences are being clarified
According to the mayor of Kharkiv, as a result of the strike of the "molniya" UAV in the Saltivskyi district, a private house and a fence were damaged. There was no information about the victims.
