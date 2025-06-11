The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv has increased to four
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night shelling of Kharkiv, the number of deaths has increased to four. Among the dead is a married couple, the husband died in the morning, and the wife in the afternoon.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation has increased to four, UNN reports.
It has just become known about the death of another person who was wounded as a result of today's night shelling. Her husband died in the hospital in the morning, and now she, his wife, has died
Let us remind you
On June 11, the Russian army carried out a massive drone strike on Kharkiv. Two districts of the city were targeted - Slobidskyi and Osnovyanskyi. The enemy used at least 17 UAVs. Hits were recorded on private and apartment buildings and enterprises. Fires broke out. As a result of the attacks, shops, kiosks, cars, trolleybuses, etc. were also damaged.
