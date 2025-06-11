Russian night attack on Kharkiv claimed the lives of three people

The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv has increased to three, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The number of deaths as a result of the night attack on Kharkiv has increased. A 65-year-old man who was hospitalized in an extremely serious condition with deep extensive burns has just died in the burn intensive care unit. - wrote Syniehubov.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was known about two dead and 60 injured, including nine children, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv.

According to the investigation, on June 11, the Russian army launched a massive drone strike on Kharkiv. Two districts of the city - Slobidskyi and Osnovyanskyi - were targeted. The enemy used at least 17 UAVs. Hits were recorded on private and apartment buildings and businesses. Fires broke out. As a result of the attacks, shops, kiosks, cars, trolleybuses, etc. were also damaged.