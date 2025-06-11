Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 60, two dead

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the night of Wednesday, June 11, has increased to 60. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman died. 60 Kharkiv residents received various injuries.

Among the injured are nine children, three of whom were taken to the hospital, while others were assisted on the spot - law enforcement officers reported.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synegubov, told details of the night attack:

Hitting UAVs in residential high-rise buildings, private houses and public transport;

several cars were damaged by the explosive wave and debris;

fires broke out in the Slobidsky and Osnovyansky districts of the city.

"Employees of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences of the strikes. Doctors and psychologists provide highly qualified assistance to the victims," Synegubov summarized.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian strike on the children's railway