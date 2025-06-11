Not arson and not sabotage: a fire broke out in the building of one of the district SCCs of Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in the Kharkiv SCC, people were evacuated. The reasons are being clarified, but the SCC denies the arson version, calling it a fake.
A fire broke out in the building of one of the district TCCs and SPs in Kharkiv. The TCC noted that the causes of the fire are being established, but denied that it could be arson or sabotage, calling such statements fakes of enemy propaganda. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP, reports UNN.
Today, June 11, a fire occurred in the building of one of the RTCKs and SPs of the city of Kharkiv. Personnel and citizens who were in the premises and on the territory of the RTCK and SP were evacuated. The fire was localized by the SES units, which promptly arrived at the scene at the call of the duty shift of the TCC. The causes of the fire will be established after appropriate examinations and investigation by law enforcement agencies. We emphasize that the source of messages about "arson" or "sabotage", which began to actively spread on the network, is Russian propaganda resources
The TCC called not to spread unverified information and outright fakes of enemy propaganda.
An investigative task force of the National Police is working at the scene. The command and personnel of the regional and district territorial recruitment and social support centers provide full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies to establish the causes and possible preconditions of the fire. Measures are being taken to strengthen fire safety in all TCCs and SPs of Kharkiv region, and appropriate inspections will be carried out
Let us remind you
The Security Service of Ukraine detained agents of Russian special services who were preparing terrorist attacks in Dnipro and Lviv region on the order of the aggressor state.