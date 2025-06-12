A tornado was spotted in the Kyiv region: video from social networks
A tornado was recorded in the Boryspil district and near Kyiv. Earlier, the Ukrhydrometeorological Center warned of thunderstorms and gusts of wind up to 20 m/s in the Kyiv region.
A tornado was spotted in the Boryspil district, as well as near Kyiv. Earlier, dangerous meteorological phenomena were warned about in the region and the capital, reports UNN.
Details
According to social networks, the tornado was noticed, in particular, in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, as well as near Kyiv.
Earlier, the Ukrhydrometeorological Center reported about dangerous meteorological phenomena in the territory of Kyiv region and Kyiv.
"In the coming hour of June 11, with retention at night on June 12, thunderstorms, gusts of wind 15-20 m/s. And level of danger, yellow", - reported in the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.
