Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
01:21 PM • 2646 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

11:54 AM • 11745 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

11:01 AM • 16584 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16597 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

08:52 AM • 31430 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41631 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26155 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27807 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152493 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164037 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2608 views

A large tornado was spotted in Chernihiv, which caused concern among local residents. Ecologists warn about a possible increase in such phenomena in Ukraine due to climate change.

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

A large "tornado" was spotted in the center of Chernihiv. What experts say about such phenomena in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Context

A video of the formation of a "tornado" in the center of Chernihiv is actively spreading in local public pages.

Users are impressed and remind that ecologists have already warned about dangerous phenomena that may increase in summer in Ukraine.

Recently, on May 14, a smaller tornado was also spotted in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region. There, a whirlwind broke out in the middle of the field.

What experts say

In a comment to UNN, Kateryna Tkachuk, head of the hydrometeorological support department of the Zhytomyr Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, spoke about the danger of this phenomenon.

"A tornado can have one or more vortex columns, which sometimes merge or, conversely, separate. This phenomenon is dangerous because it has a "pump effect" - due to the low pressure inside the vortex, the tornado sucks in everything in its path and lifts it high into the air," the expert said.

She also confirmed that due to climate change in Ukraine, such dangerous phenomena may increase.

"A tornado is not a common phenomenon for Ukraine, although it can occur, especially in summer or during active atmospheric fronts. This rare natural phenomenon is most often recorded in the southern, central and partly northern regions," said Kateryna.

Let us remind you

On May 31 and June 1, Ukraine is expected to have a comfortable warming, although on Saturday there should be rain with thunderstorms in some places and only part of northern Ukraine will avoid precipitation.

"Pain I cannot describe": Powerful tornadoes swept through three US states19.05.25, 16:47 • 2518 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWeather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
Chernihiv
