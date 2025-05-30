Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

A large "tornado" was spotted in the center of Chernihiv. What experts say about such phenomena in Ukraine, reports UNN.

Context

A video of the formation of a "tornado" in the center of Chernihiv is actively spreading in local public pages.

Users are impressed and remind that ecologists have already warned about dangerous phenomena that may increase in summer in Ukraine.

Recently, on May 14, a smaller tornado was also spotted in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region. There, a whirlwind broke out in the middle of the field.

What experts say

In a comment to UNN, Kateryna Tkachuk, head of the hydrometeorological support department of the Zhytomyr Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, spoke about the danger of this phenomenon.

"A tornado can have one or more vortex columns, which sometimes merge or, conversely, separate. This phenomenon is dangerous because it has a "pump effect" - due to the low pressure inside the vortex, the tornado sucks in everything in its path and lifts it high into the air," the expert said.

She also confirmed that due to climate change in Ukraine, such dangerous phenomena may increase.

"A tornado is not a common phenomenon for Ukraine, although it can occur, especially in summer or during active atmospheric fronts. This rare natural phenomenon is most often recorded in the southern, central and partly northern regions," said Kateryna.

Let us remind you

On May 31 and June 1, Ukraine is expected to have a comfortable warming, although on Saturday there should be rain with thunderstorms in some places and only part of northern Ukraine will avoid precipitation.

"Pain I cannot describe": Powerful tornadoes swept through three US states