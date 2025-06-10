Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

In 2022, a group of seven artists announced that they were putting their music project on hold, as all able-bodied men under the age of 30 in South Korea are required to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces.

Two members of the South Korean K-pop group BTS - RM (full name Kim Nam Joon) and V (real name Kim Tae Hyung) - were released on Tuesday after completing their mandatory military service.

They immediately announced that they wanted to start performing again "as soon as possible", which caused a stir among fans.

Hundreds of fans gathered near two military bases north of the capital Seoul, from which RM, whose full name is Kim Nam Joon, and V, whose real name is Kim Tae Hyung, were released on Tuesday. - the media write.

BTS is a multi-time Grammy nominee with a global fan base known as ARMY since its debut in 2013. It is the first South Korean group to top the US and UK charts. According to the Korea Institute of Culture and Tourism, the boy band once had an annual economic impact of over $4 billion.

At the current exchange rate, this is equivalent to almost 0.2% of South Korea's total GDP.

It should also be noted that in South Korea, all able-bodied men under the age of 30 are subject to conscription for a period of at least 18 months due to tensions with North Korea. It was this that forced the boy band to take a break in 2022.

In total, four members of the K-pop group will complete their military service this week, the press reports.

A few days before the boy band's 12th debut anniversary on Friday, HYBE's Seoul office was covered with the slogan "WE ARE BACK". Thousands of fans are expected to attend this "BTS FESTA".

