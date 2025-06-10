$41.490.09
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3120 views

RM and V from BTS have completed their military service and are planning a quick return to the stage. Fans are eagerly awaiting new songs from their favorite band.

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

In 2022, a group of seven artists announced that they were putting their music project on hold, as all able-bodied men under the age of 30 in South Korea are required to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces.

UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Two members of the South Korean K-pop group BTS - RM (full name Kim Nam Joon) and V (real name Kim Tae Hyung) - were released on Tuesday after completing their mandatory military service.

They immediately announced that they wanted to start performing again "as soon as possible", which caused a stir among fans.

Hundreds of fans gathered near two military bases north of the capital Seoul, from which RM, whose full name is Kim Nam Joon, and V, whose real name is Kim Tae Hyung, were released on Tuesday.

- the media write.

Reference

BTS is a multi-time Grammy nominee with a global fan base known as ARMY since its debut in 2013. It is the first South Korean group to top the US and UK charts. According to the Korea Institute of Culture and Tourism, the boy band once had an annual economic impact of over $4 billion.

At the current exchange rate, this is equivalent to almost 0.2% of South Korea's total GDP.

It should also be noted that in South Korea, all able-bodied men under the age of 30 are subject to conscription for a period of at least 18 months due to tensions with North Korea. It was this that forced the boy band to take a break in 2022.

Addition

In total, four members of the K-pop group will complete their military service this week, the press reports.

A few days before the boy band's 12th debut anniversary on Friday, HYBE's Seoul office was covered with the slogan "WE ARE BACK". Thousands of fans are expected to attend this "BTS FESTA".

Let us remind you

On the night of May 27, the annual American Music Awards - 2025 ceremony took place. In the favorite nomination K-Pop artist RM won.

More than 400 artists, including famous musicians, have called on the UK government to change copyright laws due to the threat from AI.

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama: icon of J-Pop music of the 80s and 90s, star of the movie "Love Letter"has died06.12.24, 14:59 • 17088 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Seoul
North Korea
South Korea
