Patrol police: Information about new fines for traffic violations from July 1 is fake
Kyiv • UNN
No new fines for traffic violations have been introduced in Ukraine since July 1. Oleksiy Biloshitskyi urged to trust only official sources.
Information about new fines for traffic violations (traffic laws) from July 1, which is spreading in the mass media, is not true. This was reported in Telegram by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshitskyi, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, no corresponding changes to the administrative legislation have been adopted yet.
Trust only official sources and do not spread false information
He added that any changes to the legislation concerning administrative responsibility for violations of traffic rules or public order will be reported by law enforcement officers in official sources.
Let us remind you
In Ukraine, by the end of 2025, control of traffic violations for driving through a prohibited traffic light signal by automatic recording cameras will start working. The fine for driving through a prohibited traffic light signal currently remains unchanged – UAH 510.
