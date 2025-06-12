"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin uses rhetoric about "common language and culture" with Ukraine, denying its independence. This is done to justify aggression and disrupt future peace agreements.
The Kremlin continues to attack Ukraine, using rhetoric that presents an anachronistic interpretation of history, denying the existence of an independent Ukrainian language and culture, and discrediting the current Ukrainian government. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Analysts point out that Russian President Vladimir Medinsky said that the war in Ukraine is a war between two countries with a common language and culture, and compared the war to a "conflict between two brothers".
Medinsky's statement is consistent with other Kremlin rhetoric that seeks to portray Ukraine as having no independent identity and statehood from Russia, reflecting Russia's military goals aimed at Ukraine's complete surrender and the establishment of a pro-Russian puppet government
The authors note that the chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, also repeated the Kremlin's rhetoric that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is illegitimate.
"Russia is promoting such narratives to justify withdrawing from any future peace agreements with Ukraine at a time of Russia's choosing and to support Russia's long-standing demand that Ukraine agree to regime change and the establishment of a pro-Russian proxy government," ISW concludes.
Vladimir Putin's aide, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that Ukraine will lose more territories if it does not agree to Moscow's ultimatums.
