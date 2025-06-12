Zelenskyy: Russia is simply lying to Trump
The President of Ukraine stated that Trump sees that Russia is dishonest about the war. Zelenskyy remains firm in his belief that Putin "understands nothing but force, and that force is in America".
Despite the gentle words of US President Donald Trump about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the head of the White House seems to have "opened his eyes" to the real intentions of the Kremlin. This was stated in an interview with Bild said by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
According to him, Trump sees that the Russian side is "not entirely open and honest about the war."
"I think Russia is just lying to Trump
At the same time, he admitted that the American president is sharply critical not only of Putin, but also, first of all, of himself.
I take everything completely normally if it brings us closer to the end of the war. President Trump has chosen his tactics. I don't want to condemn anyone
At the same time, he remains firm in his belief that Putin "understands nothing but force, and this force is in America."
"And I really hope that America sees and understands this," Zelenskyy summarized.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is looking for reasons for new attacks on Ukraine and simply does not want to end the war. According to him, Russian society believes in Putin's radical policy, but "he must maintain the fire of information and hatred," so he calls his attacks acts of revenge.
