Trump on the conversation with Putin: we talked well, but nothing has come of it yet
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump called the conversation with Putin "good", but so far without results. He declared excellent relations with Putin and called the war in Ukraine brutal.
US President Donald Trump called his last conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a good one, but, according to him, it has not led to anything yet. He said this on the air of the podcast "Pod Force One", reports UNN.
He talked about what he wanted and what he didn't want. We had a good conversation, but so far nothing has come of it.
Details
Trump also said that he had a great relationship with Putin.
At the same time, the US president called the war against Ukraine brutal. He believes that nothing like this has happened since the Second World War.
Supplement
On June 4, US President Donald Trump stated that he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace."
Trump announced the application of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation, but only "if necessary".