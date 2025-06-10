Trump is keeping sanctions against Russia in his arsenal, but hopes for a diplomatic process - Quiet

The President of the United States keeps sanctions against Russia in his arsenal, but still hopes for a diplomatic process. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shows that he has no intention of ending the aggressive war, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tykhyi, reports UNN.

Details

We see statements from the US made by Trump, for him the main thing is the diplomatic process. Sanctions are like an arsenal. He will assess whether the diplomatic process is progressing or not. We have not heard from him publicly denying that he will implement these sanctions. In our understanding of the situation, Trump is keeping this opportunity, but is watching how the diplomatic process will proceed - explained Tykhyi.

He also stressed that, in the opinion of the Ukrainian side, there is no time to wait, as Putin has shown that he is not ready to stop the aggressive war.

I will only say our position: there is nothing to wait for. Sanctions must be imposed now. Russia has already done and shown enough with the meetings in Istanbul. Empty, unfortunately, through their fault, shelling and redeployment of thousands of soldiers near Pokrovsk and in the direction of Sumy region. Putin has shown the whole world that he is not going to end the aggression just like that - the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that US leader Donald Trump has all the instruments to put pressure on Russia to end the war. He stated this in an interview with ABC News, and commented on their relationship, UNN reports.