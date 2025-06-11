Putin ordered to take into account the "experience" of the war in Ukraine in the state armament program
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian dictator ordered to take into account the "experience" of the invasion of Ukraine in the new state armament program of the Russian Federation. He demands to increase the "combat capabilities" of the ground forces.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered to take into account the "experience" of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine in a new state armaments program. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
At a meeting dedicated to the Russian Federation's state armaments program for 2027-2036, Putin noted that the task is to "form a new long-term program for the entire complex of systems and models of weapons, including, first and foremost, promising ones."
To make maximum use of the experience of the "special military operation" and various regional conflicts
According to him, special attention should be paid to the "nuclear triad, which was and remains the guarantor of Russia's sovereignty." According to Putin, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces of the Russian Federation is 95%.
A good indicator, in fact, the highest of all nuclear powers in the world
He also ordered to increase the "combat capabilities" of the Russian ground forces in the "shortest possible time."
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin does not want to stop the war and is looking for various reasons to continue the attacks. According to him, "his goal is for us to cease to exist."
Trump on the conversation with Putin: we talked well, but nothing has come of it yet11.06.25, 16:36 • 2030 views