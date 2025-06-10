During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian Federation admitted that their memorandum is an ultimatum - Zelenskyy

The Russians told the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul that they understand that their memorandum is an ultimatum and Ukraine will not accept it. Therefore, strong mediators are needed so that the Russian Federation cannot refuse the agreements reached at the negotiations. The United States does not currently look like a strong mediator. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Hungarian publication ValaszOnline, reports UNN.

Details

When asked what compromises Ukraine is ready to make, Zelenskyy replied: "Our memorandum is the basis for negotiations. Based on it, our delegation has a mandate to discuss humanitarian issues — the issue of prisoners of war and kidnapped children — or the issue of a ceasefire. However, they do not have a mandate to discuss the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is our own constitutional issue."

Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi

Zelenskyy stressed that his job is to negotiate territories, as is Putin, who occupied them.

My job is to negotiate territories — and Putin, who seized them. I will not discuss my position on this issue with anyone else. But we have already said that we will not recognize the currently occupied territories de jure as Russian. It's not even the same: there was no war in Crimea, but eastern Ukraine is a dead zone with destroyed villages and cities. We have also repeatedly said that if we receive adequate security guarantees that do not allow Putin to continue the war, then we will have time to resolve territorial issues. Diplomatically, not with weapons. And this is already a big compromise, because we have a long way to go - Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine wants to end the war, but this requires the will of both sides.

If the other side is not ready for this, it will always come up with something. They even told our delegation: we know that our memorandum is an ultimatum and you will not accept it. So, the issue is not the quality of the Istanbul format, but what to do with the lies of the Russians. That is why we need strong mediators: so that the Russians cannot refuse the agreements reached at the negotiations. The United States does not currently look like a strong mediator: the Russians told them not to be at the negotiating table, and they just left. Why? Because of their soft policy towards Russia - Zelenskyy stressed.

Kyiv will work with the US to keep them in the peace process - MFA