During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian Federation admitted that their memorandum is an ultimatum - Zelenskyy

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it
11:54 AM • 7134 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

June 9, 03:58 PM • 60823 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM • 153680 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM • 113129 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM • 107931 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM • 196047 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 65315 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM • 53900 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178699 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100788 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 55528 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

June 10, 05:39 AM • 40198 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 19865 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 33429 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

09:20 AM • 28445 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM • 196048 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178699 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM • 193518 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 179526 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242920 views
In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 12204 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 18332 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 20373 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 46386 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 58675 views
During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Russian Federation admitted that their memorandum is an ultimatum - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1504 views

The Russians admitted that their memorandum is an unacceptable ultimatum for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for strong mediators, as the US does not seem influential enough.

The Russians told the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul that they understand that their memorandum is an ultimatum and Ukraine will not accept it. Therefore, strong mediators are needed so that the Russian Federation cannot refuse the agreements reached at the negotiations. The United States does not currently look like a strong mediator. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Hungarian publication ValaszOnline, reports UNN.

Details

When asked what compromises Ukraine is ready to make, Zelenskyy replied: "Our memorandum is the basis for negotiations. Based on it, our delegation has a mandate to discuss humanitarian issues — the issue of prisoners of war and kidnapped children — or the issue of a ceasefire. However, they do not have a mandate to discuss the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is our own constitutional issue."

Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi10.06.25, 12:17 • 2680 views

Zelenskyy stressed that his job is to negotiate territories, as is Putin, who occupied them.

My job is to negotiate territories — and Putin, who seized them. I will not discuss my position on this issue with anyone else. But we have already said that we will not recognize the currently occupied territories de jure as Russian. It's not even the same: there was no war in Crimea, but eastern Ukraine is a dead zone with destroyed villages and cities. We have also repeatedly said that if we receive adequate security guarantees that do not allow Putin to continue the war, then we will have time to resolve territorial issues. Diplomatically, not with weapons. And this is already a big compromise, because we have a long way to go

- Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine wants to end the war, but this requires the will of both sides.

If the other side is not ready for this, it will always come up with something. They even told our delegation: we know that our memorandum is an ultimatum and you will not accept it. So, the issue is not the quality of the Istanbul format, but what to do with the lies of the Russians. That is why we need strong mediators: so that the Russians cannot refuse the agreements reached at the negotiations. The United States does not currently look like a strong mediator: the Russians told them not to be at the negotiating table, and they just left. Why? Because of their soft policy towards Russia

- Zelenskyy stressed.

Kyiv will work with the US to keep them in the peace process - MFA10.06.25, 12:58 • 1732 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

