Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi

Meetings of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul led to limited results in the humanitarian track, in particular in terms of prisoner exchange. As for other areas of negotiations, they did not progress due to the destructive position of the Russians, explained the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, writes UNN.

Details

Meetings were held in Istanbul. I was there, I saw how everything happens. These meetings led to a limited result on the humanitarian track, which is important for us, but besides the humanitarian track of prisoner exchange, there were no other results of this meeting. The reason for this was the unconstructive position of the Russian Federation - said Tikhiy.

Tikhiy stressed that Russia put forward unrealistic demands in Istanbul and did not meet Ukraine in the issue of ceasefire.

Instead of reciprocating Ukraine's steps, a ceasefire, other constructive steps, Russia puts forward ultimatums, unrealistic demands. The humanitarian track is moving, it is the return of our people, it is very important, but the rest of the tracks are not moving - said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tikhiy also explained that it is not necessary to convene a meeting in Istanbul for the exchange of prisoners of war. He expressed the opinion that such a format does not produce anything.

The question arises, what does this meeting format produce? When it comes to the exchange of prisoners of war, teams from our Main Intelligence Directorate, the Coordination Headquarters, are working on this. From the Russian side, their counterparts are working on the release of prisoners. It is not necessary to send the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to achieve such exchanges - Tikhiy stressed.

In addition, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine had already handed over its negotiating positions to the Russian side before the meeting in Istanbul, but Russia only continued to put forward ultimatums.

We gave them our positions, our vision of how everything should develop even before flying to Istanbul. There was no response either during Istanbul or after. No reaction from the Russian side. Only a set of ultimatums that they threw on the table in Istanbul - explained the official.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that a meeting of leaders is needed to resolve fundamental issues, but Russia avoids it.

If people of the level that Russia sent are not able to resolve fundamental issues such as a ceasefire, then a meeting of leaders is needed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for such meetings even tomorrow. And we see how they avoid such meetings. So it is too early to talk about any preparation - Tikhiy stressed.

Addition

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, said that the Russians have not yet responded to the Ukrainian memorandum on the ceasefire, which Ukraine handed over during the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table that are unsuitable for diplomacy.