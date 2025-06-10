Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 45241 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 126706 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 89547 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 85676 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 156931 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 55654 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 48886 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154941 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100189 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47198 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 40061 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 29714 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 33092 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 17402 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 10041 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 156931 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154941 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 171610 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 158045 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242245 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Actual places

Kyiv

Ukraine

United States

Odesa

Israel

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 5464 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 9708 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 37477 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 50536 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 83236 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Starlink

Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Meetings of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul were unsuccessful due to the destructive position of the Russians. Russia put forward unrealistic demands and ultimatums regarding a ceasefire.

Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi

Meetings of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul led to limited results in the humanitarian track, in particular in terms of prisoner exchange. As for other areas of negotiations, they did not progress due to the destructive position of the Russians, explained the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, writes UNN.

Details

Meetings were held in Istanbul. I was there, I saw how everything happens. These meetings led to a limited result on the humanitarian track, which is important for us, but besides the humanitarian track of prisoner exchange, there were no other results of this meeting. The reason for this was the unconstructive position of the Russian Federation

- said Tikhiy. 

Tikhiy stressed that Russia put forward unrealistic demands in Istanbul and did not meet Ukraine in the issue of ceasefire.

Instead of reciprocating Ukraine's steps, a ceasefire, other constructive steps, Russia puts forward ultimatums, unrealistic demands. The humanitarian track is moving, it is the return of our people, it is very important, but the rest of the tracks are not moving

- said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tikhiy also explained that it is not necessary to convene a meeting in Istanbul for the exchange of prisoners of war. He expressed the opinion that such a format does not produce anything.

The question arises, what does this meeting format produce? When it comes to the exchange of prisoners of war, teams from our Main Intelligence Directorate, the Coordination Headquarters, are working on this. From the Russian side, their counterparts are working on the release of prisoners. It is not necessary to send the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to achieve such exchanges

- Tikhiy stressed. 

In addition, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine had already handed over its negotiating positions to the Russian side before the meeting in Istanbul, but Russia only continued to put forward ultimatums.

We gave them our positions, our vision of how everything should develop even before flying to Istanbul. There was no response either during Istanbul or after. No reaction from the Russian side. Only a set of ultimatums that they threw on the table in Istanbul

- explained the official.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that a meeting of leaders is needed to resolve fundamental issues, but Russia avoids it.

If people of the level that Russia sent are not able to resolve fundamental issues such as a ceasefire, then a meeting of leaders is needed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for such meetings even tomorrow. And we see how they avoid such meetings. So it is too early to talk about any preparation

- Tikhiy stressed. 

Addition 

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, said that the Russians have not yet responded to the Ukrainian memorandum on the ceasefire, which Ukraine handed over during the meeting in Istanbul. Instead, they threw a list of ultimatums on the table that are unsuitable for diplomacy. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9