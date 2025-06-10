Kyiv will work with the US to keep them in the peace process - MFA

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 49229 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 139851 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 100191 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 95995 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 175945 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 60347 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 52085 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165408 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100504 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47291 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 49321 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 39439 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 42814 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 27257 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 20087 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 175945 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 165408 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 181217 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 167473 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242526 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 2438 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 12804 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 14297 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 41582 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 54330 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

MIM-104 Patriot

ChatGPT

Starlink

Kyiv will work with the US to keep them in the peace process - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Ukraine will work with the US to keep them in the peace process. American pressure is crucial to force Moscow to peace, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Kyiv will work with the US to keep them in the peace process - MFA

Ukraine will work with the United States to ensure that they remain in the peace process, because American pressure is crucial for this process to move forward. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

The involvement and role of the United States in this (peace - ed.) process is key and crucial. We expect that the United States will continue to actively participate, engage in these peace efforts and in the entire process. This is of key, crucial importance. We are grateful for the efforts of President Trump and his team for their efforts to advance the diplomatic peace process

- said Tykhyi.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Ukraine is committed to peace, to these efforts. There is zero constructiveness on the Russian side.

US pressure is crucial for this process to move forward, to force Moscow to stop the war and aggression. Therefore, we will work with the Americans to ensure that they remain in this process and continue to be leaders of peace efforts

- said Tykhyi.

Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi10.06.25, 12:17 • 1762 views

Addition

In April, the European Commission reacted to the possible withdrawal of the United States from negotiations on Ukraine.

On June 3, ABC News reported that Trump is withdrawing from the negotiation process amid increasing mutual strikes between Ukraine and Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9