Ukraine will work with the United States to ensure that they remain in the peace process, because American pressure is crucial for this process to move forward. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN writes.

Details

The involvement and role of the United States in this (peace - ed.) process is key and crucial. We expect that the United States will continue to actively participate, engage in these peace efforts and in the entire process. This is of key, crucial importance. We are grateful for the efforts of President Trump and his team for their efforts to advance the diplomatic peace process - said Tykhyi.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Ukraine is committed to peace, to these efforts. There is zero constructiveness on the Russian side.

US pressure is crucial for this process to move forward, to force Moscow to stop the war and aggression. Therefore, we will work with the Americans to ensure that they remain in this process and continue to be leaders of peace efforts - said Tykhyi.

Negotiations in Istanbul yielded no results due to the Russians' destructive position - Tykhyi

Addition

In April, the European Commission reacted to the possible withdrawal of the United States from negotiations on Ukraine.

On June 3, ABC News reported that Trump is withdrawing from the negotiation process amid increasing mutual strikes between Ukraine and Russia.