"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in 5 more retail chains and marketplaces

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3002 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 4492 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 9492 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12372 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10488 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15731 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10248 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7908 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23361 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20206 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12904 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7154 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16886 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14172 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16323 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3002 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15731 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16376 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23361 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49873 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56524 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38525 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37031 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43402 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48398 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in 5 more retail chains and marketplaces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17540 views

This refers to the stores Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba, Sim23, Simi, as well as the marketplace MAUDAU.

"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in 5 more retail chains and marketplaces
Photo: "Diia"

Ukrainians will be able to spend the "Winter Thousand" and National Cashback in 5 more retail chains and marketplaces. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Diia".

Details

Since December 18, cashback has been working in Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba, Sim23, Simi stores, as well as on the MAUDAU marketplace.

Choose Ukrainian-made food products, pay with the National Cashback card - and a part of the funds will be returned to you

- the message says.

Additionally

UAH 1,000 in aid can be used to pay for utility and postal services, charity, as well as for goods from Ukrainian manufacturers - medicines, books and, from now on, food products (except excisable goods).

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that from December 11, UAH 1,000 of "Winter Support" can be spent on food products. Buyers of 2 retail chains can be the first to take advantage of this opportunity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyFinance
charity
Auchan