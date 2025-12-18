"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in 5 more retail chains and marketplaces

Photo: "Diia"

Ukrainians will be able to spend the "Winter Thousand" and National Cashback in 5 more retail chains and marketplaces. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Diia".

Details

Since December 18, cashback has been working in Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba, Sim23, Simi stores, as well as on the MAUDAU marketplace.

Choose Ukrainian-made food products, pay with the National Cashback card - and a part of the funds will be returned to you - the message says.

Additionally

UAH 1,000 in aid can be used to pay for utility and postal services, charity, as well as for goods from Ukrainian manufacturers - medicines, books and, from now on, food products (except excisable goods).

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that from December 11, UAH 1,000 of "Winter Support" can be spent on food products. Buyers of 2 retail chains can be the first to take advantage of this opportunity.