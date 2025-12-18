The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission. The 12th Separate Army Aviation Brigade named after General-Cornet Viktor Pavlenko announced the tragic loss on its official Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

The death of the crew was a heavy blow for the aviation community and the entire country. The brigade command expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the defenders who did not return from the combat mission.

Today, a black cloud hangs over our aviation family. The crew of an Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission. This is an irreparable loss for aviation, for the country, for the families who were waiting for their loved ones at home. We appeal to all those who care to join in supporting the families of the deceased. A fundraiser has been opened to help four families. All collected funds will be transferred to the families after the fundraiser is completed. Eternal memory to the crew. Honor. Pain. Gratitude – the brigade's message reads.

