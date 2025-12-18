The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 1342 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 2958 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 4874 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12951 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13013 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13027 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15101 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12455 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19139 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10903 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5592 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11392 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19783 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18679 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21243 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12937 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19134 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21289 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25816 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52104 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57705 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39714 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38068 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44366 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49328 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22432 views

The 12th separate army aviation brigade reported the death of the Mi-24 helicopter crew. Fundraising has been opened to help the four families of the deceased pilots.

The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission

The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission. The 12th Separate Army Aviation Brigade named after General-Cornet Viktor Pavlenko announced the tragic loss on its official Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

The death of the crew was a heavy blow for the aviation community and the entire country. The brigade command expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of the defenders who did not return from the combat mission.

Today, a black cloud hangs over our aviation family. The crew of an Mi-24 helicopter died during a combat mission. This is an irreparable loss for aviation, for the country, for the families who were waiting for their loved ones at home. We appeal to all those who care to join in supporting the families of the deceased. A fundraiser has been opened to help four families. All collected funds will be transferred to the families after the fundraiser is completed. Eternal memory to the crew. Honor. Pain. Gratitude 

– the brigade's message reads.

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction08.12.25, 16:55 • 42266 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Mi-24
Sukhoi Su-27
charity
Facebook