Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction

At noon on December 8, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Vitaliiovych Ivanov, senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, died while performing a combat mission in the eastern direction. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

At noon on December 8, 2025, in the eastern direction, while performing a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft, Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Vitaliiovych Ivanov, senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, died. – the message says.

Currently, the circumstances under which the loss occurred are being investigated. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased Lieutenant Colonel Ivanov.

