Daughter of fallen National Guardsman to receive one-time assistance: details of court decision

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv approved the payment of a one-time assistance to the daughter of a National Guard of Ukraine soldier who died during the Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

Details

At the time of her father's death, the girl was not yet 23 years old: her father had been against her seeking employment until she completed her higher education and obtained a master's degree.

From September 1, 2018, to June 30, 2022, she pursued higher education on a full-time basis at the Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University, funded by the local budget, specializing in "International Relations, Public Communications, and Regional Studies," and graduated with a bachelor's degree with honors.

From September 1, 2022, to December 27, 2023, she continued her higher education at the aforementioned higher education institution, specializing in "International Relations, Public Communications, and Regional Studies." She received a master's degree with honors.

What the court established

The court established that by letter from the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine dated April 22, 2025, the applicant was informed that the acceptance of documents and the preparation of a conclusion regarding the payment of one-time monetary assistance to persons entitled to receive it falls within the competence of the military unit. According to the letter from the military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine dated April 14, 2025, regarding the payment of one-time monetary assistance, it was stated that it was impossible to assign assistance to the applicant based on the submitted documents.

Court decision

The court decided to partially satisfy the citizen's claim. They decided to establish the fact of her being dependent on her father until the day of his death.

Considering the systematic and long-term provision of funds by the deceased to his daughter, who was studying full-time at a higher education institution, was not working, and had no other income, the court is convinced that the applicant has proven the fact of her being dependent on her father. This fact has legal significance for the applicant, as she intends to apply for one-time monetary assistance due to her father's death. At the same time, the court takes into account that no other persons have applied for one-time assistance regarding the deceased serviceman, and therefore there is no dispute about the right. However, since during the consideration of the case the existence of the cumulative signs provided for in Article 3 of the Family Code of Ukraine was not proven, the application should be denied in the part regarding the recognition of the applicant as a member of the deceased's family. In this regard, the application should be partially satisfied - states the text of the court's verdict.

Recall

