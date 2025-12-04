Daughter of fallen National Guardsman to receive one-time assistance: details of court decision

$42.200.13
December 3, 11:09 PM • 15642 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 27660 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 29428 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 40664 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 47477 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25949 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 29099 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26038 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25875 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31096 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Popular news
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 16786 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 14729 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with EuropeDecember 4, 03:50 AM • 13428 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 12710 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 11221 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 11374 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 47472 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 43367 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 58912 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 60951 views
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 1088 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 18536 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 63609 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 66773 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 120830 views
Daughter of fallen National Guardsman to receive one-time assistance: details of court decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv approved the payment of one-time assistance to the daughter of a National Guard soldier who died during the Russian invasion. The court established the fact that the girl was dependent on her father until the day of his death.

Daughter of fallen National Guardsman to receive one-time assistance: details of court decision

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv approved the payment of a one-time assistance to the daughter of a National Guard of Ukraine soldier who died during the Russian invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

Details

At the time of her father's death, the girl was not yet 23 years old: her father had been against her seeking employment until she completed her higher education and obtained a master's degree.

From September 1, 2018, to June 30, 2022, she pursued higher education on a full-time basis at the Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University, funded by the local budget, specializing in "International Relations, Public Communications, and Regional Studies," and graduated with a bachelor's degree with honors.

From September 1, 2022, to December 27, 2023, she continued her higher education at the aforementioned higher education institution, specializing in "International Relations, Public Communications, and Regional Studies." She received a master's degree with honors.

What the court established

The court established that by letter from the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine dated April 22, 2025, the applicant was informed that the acceptance of documents and the preparation of a conclusion regarding the payment of one-time monetary assistance to persons entitled to receive it falls within the competence of the military unit. According to the letter from the military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine dated April 14, 2025, regarding the payment of one-time monetary assistance, it was stated that it was impossible to assign assistance to the applicant based on the submitted documents.

Court decision

The court decided to partially satisfy the citizen's claim. They decided to establish the fact of her being dependent on her father until the day of his death.

Considering the systematic and long-term provision of funds by the deceased to his daughter, who was studying full-time at a higher education institution, was not working, and had no other income, the court is convinced that the applicant has proven the fact of her being dependent on her father. This fact has legal significance for the applicant, as she intends to apply for one-time monetary assistance due to her father's death. At the same time, the court takes into account that no other persons have applied for one-time assistance regarding the deceased serviceman, and therefore there is no dispute about the right. However, since during the consideration of the case the existence of the cumulative signs provided for in Article 3 of the Family Code of Ukraine was not proven, the application should be denied in the part regarding the recognition of the applicant as a member of the deceased's family. In this regard, the application should be partially satisfied

- states the text of the court's verdict.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new contracts are being prepared for everyone who wishes to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, these people will receive 50-60 thousand hryvnias in basic financial support.

Yevhen Ustimenko

