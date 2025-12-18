Zelenskyy discussed with Belgian PM the use of frozen Russian assets

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12428 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 23010 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21583 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39292 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30746 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17721 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18522 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13935 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28720 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11658 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 5172 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4434 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10128 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 8012 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 5120 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39289 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28719 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37938 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33688 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59591 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 8012 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61568 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43360 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41406 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47588 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Iron dome
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Zelenskyy discussed with Belgian PM the use of frozen Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25111 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Brussels. The main topic of discussion was the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, as well as coordination with Europe and the United States on the peace process.

Zelenskyy discussed with Belgian PM the use of frozen Russian assets

In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever. The main issue discussed during the meeting was the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The Head of State thanked Belgium and the entire Belgian people for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war and specifically noted their contribution to the PURL initiative.

The main issue discussed during the meeting was the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he understands all of Belgium's reservations, but a decision on a reparations loan must be made, as it is fair and will provide long-term predictability for Ukraine.

- the statement says.

In addition, the leaders discussed coordination with Europe and the United States in the negotiation process to achieve a dignified peace, Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, support for the Ukrainian energy system, and reconstruction.

Without a tranche in spring, Ukraine will reduce drone production several times over - Zelenskyy18.12.25, 15:30 • 2438 views

Recall

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russian assets worth up to 210 billion euros will remain frozen in the European Union until Russia compensates Ukraine for all damages caused by the war.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Bart De Wever
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine