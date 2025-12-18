Zelenskyy discussed with Belgian PM the use of frozen Russian assets

In Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart De Wever. The main issue discussed during the meeting was the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State thanked Belgium and the entire Belgian people for supporting Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war and specifically noted their contribution to the PURL initiative.

The main issue discussed during the meeting was the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he understands all of Belgium's reservations, but a decision on a reparations loan must be made, as it is fair and will provide long-term predictability for Ukraine. - the statement says.

In addition, the leaders discussed coordination with Europe and the United States in the negotiation process to achieve a dignified peace, Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, support for the Ukrainian energy system, and reconstruction.

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas stated that Russian assets worth up to 210 billion euros will remain frozen in the European Union until Russia compensates Ukraine for all damages caused by the war.