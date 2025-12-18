$42.340.00
Without a tranche in spring, Ukraine will reduce drone production several times over - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2396 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will be forced to significantly reduce drone production if it does not receive funding in the spring, including a reparations loan. These funds are planned to be used for the country's recovery or for drone production if the war continues.

Without a tranche in spring, Ukraine will reduce drone production several times over - Zelenskyy

If Ukraine does not receive funding in the spring, including a reparations loan, then Ukraine will be forced to significantly reduce drone production. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

If Ukraine does not receive the corresponding tranche in the spring, which, in case of peace, Ukraine will use for the restoration of our state, and in case of continued war, Ukraine will use this money for the following priorities. First of all, for the production of drones. If this tranche does not arrive, then Ukraine's drone production will be reduced significantly.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that if Ukraine does everything to reduce Russia's energy resources, then without funding, this will not happen.

Recall

Texts on frozen Russian assets for consideration at the EU summit are still in the works, said Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, adding that Belgium does not like the idea of a reparations loan, but if the risks are shared and Belgium is protected, "then we will all jump off this cliff together with all Europeans and hope that the parachute will hold us."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

