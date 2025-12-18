In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces straightened the front and destroyed an enemy regiment

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have straightened the front line and improved the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the Lyman direction, destroying an enemy regiment. This was reported by the press service of the Third Army Corps, writes UNN.

The Third Corps and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense are conducting joint assault operations in the Lyman direction: a regiment of the Russian army has been destroyed! As a result of coordinated interaction, it has already been possible to straighten the front line and improve the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the area. - the report says.

It is noted that during the cooperation, a regiment of the Russian army was eliminated, and a significant number of occupiers were captured. The actions of the Ukrainian military deprive the enemy of the opportunity to maneuver and create prerequisites for further decisions in the direction.

Together with the Main Intelligence Directorate, we achieved an operational and tactical result in the Lyman direction. This is a continuation of the tradition since the liberation of Moshchun and the breakthrough of helicopters to Mariupol - to support each other. I am grateful for the exemplary cooperation - said the commander of the Third Army Corps, (https://t.me/ab3army) General Andriy Biletsky.

The commander of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Viktor Torkotiuk, stated that "this is primarily the merit of the soldiers and combat commanders who find options for solving any task."

Recall

Over the past day, December 17, the Russian army lost 950 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as 484 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.12.25 amounted to approximately 1,193,300 personnel.