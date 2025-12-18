$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21306 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 20196 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 36832 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 28998 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17274 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18197 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13787 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 27905 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11581 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
"Why aren't they being exchanged?": Russian prisoners of war appealed to Putin on his direct line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28249 views

Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine recorded a video message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, asking why they are not being exchanged. Among them are seriously wounded and those who were captured for the second time, despite the Istanbul agreements.

"Why aren't they being exchanged?": Russian prisoners of war appealed to Putin on his direct line

Servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian occupation army, who are in Ukraine as prisoners of war, recorded a video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on December 19 will hold his annual "direct line" where he will answer questions that "concern" Russian society. The video was published by the public movement "Our Way Out", UNN reports.

Details

In the address, the prisoners of war ask the head of the terrorist state why they are not being exchanged. Among the prisoners who appear in the video are seriously wounded, sick, Muslims, Akhmatovites, as well as a soldier who was captured for the second time.

At the moment, I am in a prisoner of war camp. There are thousands of people like us here. There are also wounded here, and there are also those under 25 years old, although on June 2, 2025, the Istanbul agreements were reached, according to which there was an agreement to exchange "all for all" in these two categories. Not everyone was exchanged!

— says prisoner of war Tkachuk in the video.

"Everyone is waiting for Putin to exchange us. There is no patience," adds prisoner of war Mansur Elmurzaev.

The leader of the "Our Way Out" movement, Iryna Krynina, expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia would conclude a peace agreement, the first point of which would be the exchange of prisoners of war in an "all for all" format.

Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year13.12.25, 15:58 • 60550 views

Reference

The public movement "Our Way Out" was founded by Russian women in Ukraine at the end of December 2023. The organization helps families of Russians who disappeared in the war in Ukraine in their search for relatives, and also facilitates the registration of the status of "prisoner of war" in Russia, which makes it possible to be included in the exchange lists.

In January 2024, a memorandum of cooperation was signed in Ukraine between the "Our Way Out" movement and the Ukrainian project "I Want to Find". The interaction between the organizations contributes to accelerating the processes of prisoner exchange: after receiving the status of "prisoner of war" in Russia, the prisoner is included in the exchange lists, as a result of which Ukraine returns its defender.

For its activities, the "Our Way Out" movement in Russia was assigned the status of "foreign agent".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

