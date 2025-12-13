Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and all services represented in the Coordination Headquarters to intensify their work so that Ukrainian prisoners of war could be released by the New Year, UNN reports.

I instructed the GUR and all services represented in our Coordination Headquarters to maximize their work in the Russian direction so that Ukrainian prisoners of war could be released by the New Year. We remember all our people who are still in Russian captivity. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

Five Ukrainians who were in Belarus are returning to freedom.

We hope to resume prisoner exchanges by the end of the year - Zelenskyy