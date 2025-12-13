$42.270.00
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 718 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 3070 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 7710 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 10961 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 10793 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 11546 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
December 13, 07:54 AM • 6594 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
December 13, 07:37 AM • 6686 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16759 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the GUR and other services to intensify efforts to free Ukrainian prisoners of war before the New Year. This instruction concerns the Russian direction.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and all services represented in the Coordination Headquarters to intensify their work so that Ukrainian prisoners of war could be released by the New Year, UNN reports.

I instructed the GUR and all services represented in our Coordination Headquarters to maximize their work in the Russian direction so that Ukrainian prisoners of war could be released by the New Year. We remember all our people who are still in Russian captivity.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

Recall

Five Ukrainians who were in Belarus are returning to freedom.

