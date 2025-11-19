We hope to resume prisoner exchanges by the end of the year - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for the resumption of prisoner exchanges by the end of the year during a press conference with Erdoğan. He aims to bring back Ukrainian military personnel, civilians, Crimean Tatar political and religious prisoners.
Details
"We are working very hard to resume prisoner exchanges to bring home Ukrainian military personnel, Ukrainian civilians held by Russia, including Crimean Tatar political and religious prisoners. We are working to bring back our Ukrainian children. We have platforms working. And in Turkey, there are all opportunities for this. We hope to resume exchanges by the end of the year, to bring back a significant number of prisoners," Zelenskyy said.
Recall
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced agreements on the release of 1,200 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.