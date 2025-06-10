Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

American rapper and designer Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, has updated his details again. According to new documents, his new name is now Ye Ye. This is reported by Page Six, reports UNN.

The rapper's chief financial officer, Hussein Lalani, filed legal documents in California stating that the artist's new name is Ye Ye. Previously, West's documents stated Ye West, but now his companies, including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, LLC and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc., are "registered under the new name Ye Ye," the publication says.

The performer himself has not officially commented on the changes in social networks, and his representatives have also refrained from public statements.

It is known that on June 1, the musician already wrote on the social network X that he was stopping using the @kanyewest account, because, according to him, "my name is Ye." He also announced his intention to create a new profile.

"I'm going to create a Ye account, and whatever," he said.

