Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

The new unreleased album of the scandalous rapper Kanye West "WW3" was leaked to Discord. The person who did it stated that the money from the distribution will be transferred to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, accompanying it with a sharp criticism of the artist.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Hot New Hip Hop.

Details

On Sunday, Discord users gained access to unreleased tracks, including: Diddy Free, Dirty Magazines and Free My Kids. The WW3 album is one of three projects that Kanye is rumored to be releasing this year. The other two are called Cuck and Bully.

The biggest resonance was caused by a message from the person who took responsibility for the leak.

In a post on Discord, she stated that all funds from the distribution of the album will be transferred to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, accompanying it with an emotional criticism of the performer.

"Glorifying fascism is not "art", "speech of love" is just an excuse to say outrageous nonsense for attention. Kanye West is a 50-year-old spineless, brainless, drug addict, porn-addicted Nazi b*tch," the message reads.

West himself has not yet officially commented on the situation.

