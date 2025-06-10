The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that funding for military aid to Ukraine will be reduced in the future defense budget, UNN reports, citing AP.

The publication notes that such a step may mean that Kyiv will receive fewer critical air defense systems in the future, which have been key to countering the constant onslaught of Russian missiles.

"This is a reduction in this budget," Hegseth told lawmakers. "This administration has a very different view of this conflict. We believe that a peaceful settlement through negotiations is in the best interests of both parties and the interests of our country, especially given all the competing interests around the world."

According to AP, the US has provided Ukraine with more than $66 billion in aid since the Russian invasion in February 2022.