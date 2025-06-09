$41.400.07
Exclusives
The US does not plan to stop providing Ukraine with satellite intelligence - Foreign Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

The Trump administration may stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, but it will not stop providing satellite intelligence. This is important for target designation on the battlefield, because it is the eyes and ears of Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump may stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, but the US does not intend to stop providing satellite intelligence, because it is the eyes and ears of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian "collapse" will cost Washington excessively. This is according to Foreign Policy, citing sources, reports UNN.

Ukraine's prospects on the battlefield against Russia have clearly faded since the Trump administration came to power. Trump has consistently made it clear that at the very least, military assistance similar to that funded by the Biden administration will not be forthcoming. Thus, Ukraine's path to a secure and sovereign future has become much narrower - so much so that many European observers have been gripped by grim pessimism 

- writes the publication.

At the same time, the publication notes that it is more likely that Trump will accuse both Moscow and Kyiv of failing to follow his instructions, and will withdraw from active participation in diplomacy, as well as stop supplying American weapons to Kyiv.

But it is important that the Trump administration will not abandon Ukraine completely. American politicians - including most Republicans - realize that Washington could lose too much from a potential Ukrainian collapse. The US may and probably will provide offers similar to previous support, if it does not cost Washington excessively 

- notes the publication.

Sources in the publication who deal with the Trump administration on Ukraine say that it will not suspend Ukraine's access to American satellite intelligence, which is crucial for targeting on the battlefield in Ukraine.

These advanced satellite images are absolutely crucial for Ukraine: they are its eyes and ears 

- say the sources.

It is noted that after the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency provided Ukraine with access to a commercial satellite imagery platform that uses high-resolution radar imagery to track the movement of Russian troops, which the Ukrainian military uses to plan counter-offensives.

Critically, this is one of the few technologies that neither Ukrainians nor their European allies can replace. Without it, as was the case in Ukraine for a week in March, when the Trump administration harshly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv would find itself in an ominously disadvantaged position 

- write the journalists.

In addition, the publication emphasizes that, apart from intelligence sharing, Ukraine's victory depends on how much Europe becomes its dominant ally and benefactor - and there are all indications that it is doing just that, albeit slowly, but doing it.

The promises of Europeans to support are not just words: they understand the central importance of this war for long-term European security, so much so that it is now their top priority

 - notes the publication.

Let us remind you

Bloomberg analyst stated that without US assistance, Ukraine is unlikely to emerge from the war as a full-fledged state. He called on the US Congress to take more active steps and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
